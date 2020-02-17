E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bury open for business despite town centre road closures

PUBLISHED: 17:56 17 February 2020 | UPDATED: 17:56 17 February 2020

Major works in Bury town centre by Suffolk highways lasting six weeks Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Major roadworks in the centre of Bury St Edmunds have begun on Monday, prompting calls to remind shoppers that the town is still open for business.

Suffolk Highways is carrying out £150,000 of work to the area around Angel Hill and Crown Street.

The work will see repairs to areas of blockwork and improvements to two crossing points.

At the same time traffic lights are set to be upgraded and reprogrammed on the Northgate Street junction.

As a result there is no access to Angel Hill from Eastgate and Northgate Street but cars can still access the road one way from top of Crown Street. On Monday, work began to set up the roadworks which are set to last until March 27.

There have been concerns from businesses as to the potential impact of the closures on local businesses.

Our Bury St Edmunds business improvement district has been reminding shoppers that businesses are still open during the work and can still be accessed.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of the Our Bury St Edmunds BID said:"Our message is that Angel Hill is open.

"Local people will know that but visitors might not."

Mr Cordell said that he had been pleased by discussions with Suffolk Highways regarding the work and its potential impact.

"We will be monitoring it closely," said Mr Cordell.

READ MORE: Major roadworks to start in Bury St Edmunds town centre

Housing plans rejected due to fears over primary school spaces

Plans for 65 homes in Elmswell have been rejected - Dr Helen Geake, inset. Picture: ARCHANT/GOOGLEMAPS

Woman, 95, dies after care home assault

May Miller has died after she was assaulted by a fellow resident, four days after moving into Beech House residential home in Halesworth. Photo: Archant

Man seriously hurt in crash involving two cars and a tree

The air ambulance has landed nearby Picture: GILES WATLING

Did you see the ‘meteor’ above Suffolk last night?

Did you spot the 'meteorite' above Suffolk? (file image) Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Primary school gets first ‘outstanding’ Ofsted under new guidelines

Head girl and boy Emelia and Logan. Exning primary school are the first in Suffolk to get an outstanding Ofsted under new guidlines Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

