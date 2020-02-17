Bury open for business despite town centre road closures

Major works in Bury town centre by Suffolk highways lasting six weeks Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Charlotte Bond

Major roadworks in the centre of Bury St Edmunds have begun on Monday, prompting calls to remind shoppers that the town is still open for business.

Suffolk Highways is carrying out £150,000 of work to the area around Angel Hill and Crown Street.

The work will see repairs to areas of blockwork and improvements to two crossing points.

At the same time traffic lights are set to be upgraded and reprogrammed on the Northgate Street junction.

As a result there is no access to Angel Hill from Eastgate and Northgate Street but cars can still access the road one way from top of Crown Street. On Monday, work began to set up the roadworks which are set to last until March 27.

There have been concerns from businesses as to the potential impact of the closures on local businesses.

Our Bury St Edmunds business improvement district has been reminding shoppers that businesses are still open during the work and can still be accessed.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of the Our Bury St Edmunds BID said:"Our message is that Angel Hill is open.

"Local people will know that but visitors might not."

Mr Cordell said that he had been pleased by discussions with Suffolk Highways regarding the work and its potential impact.

"We will be monitoring it closely," said Mr Cordell.

