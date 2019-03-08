Video

Safety gong for Suffolk forest adventure firm

Go Ape! the forest adventure company based in Bury St Edmunds, has won a RoSPA gold award for safety. Picture: HAMISH FROST Hamish Frost

Forest leisure firm Go Ape! has been handed a special award in recognition of its achievements in safety for staff, volunteers and visitors.

The adventure activity company, based in Bury St Edmunds and with 34 activity sites across the UK, has achieved gold in the RoSPA Health and Safety Awards, the longest-running industry awards scheme in the UK.

Go Ape offers people across the country the chance to take part in forest adventures, either high up among the trees or on woodland paths.

Established in 2001, by ex-Army tank commander Tristram Mayhew and wife Rebecca, Go Ape! has branched out to 33 locations across the country.

The original Go Ape! in Thetford Forest, now offers tree top adventures and forest Segways.

Operating from their Suffolk base, Banana HQ, the company has created more than 1,000 jobs across the UK and the United States.

The RoSPA Awards scheme, which receives entries from organisations around the world, recognises achievement in health and safety management systems, including practices such as leadership and workforce involvement.

Linda Green, head of health and safety at Go Ape! said: “Winning gold in these awards is a huge achievement and demonstrates our clear commitment, and proven performance, in managing risks to our staff, contractors, volunteers and visitors. Go Ape is a high-risk activity, and winning this award is testament to our incredibly robust health and safety management system.”

The majority of awards are non-competitive and mark achievement at merit, bronze, silver and gold levels. Gold medals, president’s awards, orders of distinction and the patron’s award are presented to organisations sustaining the high standards of the gold level over consecutive years.

Go Ape! will be presented with the award during a ceremony in London in June.