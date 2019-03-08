Suffolk brewer launches new 'bold' beer created by brewery apprentices

Drinkers enjoying Greene King's new Icebreaker beer Picture: JASON BYET © Jason Bye t: 0044 (0) 7966 173 930 e: mail@jasonbye.com w: http://www.jasonbye.com

A beer created by apprentice brewers in Bury St Edmunds is set to be launched nationally.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Greene King's new Icebreaker beer created by its brewery apprentices Picture: JASON BYET Greene King's new Icebreaker beer created by its brewery apprentices Picture: JASON BYET

Greene King, which is based in the town, is launching Icebreaker, an 'easy drinking' unfiltered pale ale which is the first beer crafted by its own apprenticees, who were given licence to break boundaries to develop the beer of their choice under master brewer Ross O'Hara.

"When our apprentices first proposed the idea of developing an unfiltered pale ale we were totally up for it and we have chosen a hop combination which is enhanced when in an unfiltered form," he said. "It is bold in flavour as you would expect from a modern craft style pale ale but at 4.5%, it's also incredibly drinkable, so you can enjoy more than one."

You may also want to watch:

MORE - Revived Suffolk recipe shows how English beer could have taken a 'new world' turn

Greene King brewing and brands boss Matt Starbuck said they decided to bring the new beer into the brewer's permanent portfolio as it was a 'natural fit' with its existing session beers.

Icebreaker was extensively tested in blind tasting consumer forums, the company said, and consistently came out top. It is available from June in keg across free trade and national pub retailers including selected Greene King pubs.