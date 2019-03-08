Suffolk beers strike gold at internationally recognised awards

Bury St Edmunds brewer Greene King celebrating a milestone year has scooped gold for three of its beers.

Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale and Over Easy took the top award at the prestigious 2019 Monde Selections Awards in its Beers, Waters and Soft Drinks category.

Meanwhile, sister brewery Belhaven Brewery, based in East Lothian also received gold for its Belhaven Black stout. This year, Belhaven in Dunbar celebrates 300 years of brewing, while Greene King marks 220 years in Suffolk.

Monde Selections, now in its 58th year, is an internationally-recognised awards with beers blind judged.

Matt Starbuck, managing director, Greene King brewing and brands, said they were delighted at the accolade. “Our brewers are passionate that every beer that leaves our brewery is of the finest quality, whether a market leading brand or one of our newly developed beers,” he said.