Suffolk beers strike gold at internationally recognised awards

PUBLISHED: 09:27 25 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:27 25 April 2019

Abbot Ale, one of Greene King's gold award winners at the 2019 Monde Selections Awards Picture: ADAM SMY

Abbot Ale, one of Greene King's gold award winners at the 2019 Monde Selections Awards Picture: ADAM SMY

Greene King

Bury St Edmunds brewer Greene King celebrating a milestone year has scooped gold for three of its beers.

Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale and Over Easy took the top award at the prestigious 2019 Monde Selections Awards in its Beers, Waters and Soft Drinks category.

Meanwhile, sister brewery Belhaven Brewery, based in East Lothian also received gold for its Belhaven Black stout. This year, Belhaven in Dunbar celebrates 300 years of brewing, while Greene King marks 220 years in Suffolk.

Monde Selections, now in its 58th year, is an internationally-recognised awards with beers blind judged.

Matt Starbuck, managing director, Greene King brewing and brands, said they were delighted at the accolade. “Our brewers are passionate that every beer that leaves our brewery is of the finest quality, whether a market leading brand or one of our newly developed beers,” he said.

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

