Bury St Edmunds student sees furniture designs go into production
PUBLISHED: 18:36 22 March 2019
Sui Generis
A Bury St Edmunds undergraduate has designed six new innovative seats for a Colchester-based commercial seating manufacturer.
The company is renowned for its colourful seats, planters and water features which have taken centre stage at RHS Royal Chelsea Flower Show and Wembley Park.
The new designs have been influenced by the firm’s GeoMet’s range of contemporary seats displaying bold shapes for open spaces, exhibition areas, conferences, schools, foyers and urban exteriors.
Ben, who is from Bury St Edmunds, designed the pieces while on a six-month work placement as part of his degree from Nottingham Trent University.
He said: “I was tasked to design a new module for Sui Generis’s current range. I was given free rein over what I designed, but I wanted to give a new look and style which also complements the existing range. It’s a student’s dream to see your designs go from paper to production.”