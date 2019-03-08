E-edition Read the EADT online edition
PUBLISHED: 11:55 25 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:55 25 September 2019

Erin Hutto (Greene King), Claire Crascall (Greene King) Nicola Clark (Macmillan), Sam Lewis (Greene King), Rachel Gascoigne (Macmillan) Picture: WARREN PAGE

Employees of pubs and brewing giant Greene King have raised more than £1k for a cancer charity after holding a baking event.

The team at Greene King's support centre in Bury St Edmunds took part in Macmillan's World's Biggest Coffee Morning on Monday (September 23), with employees taking part in a baking contest.

Greene King, which has its headquarters in the town, has raised more than £6m for Macmillan Cancer Support over the last seven years.

Greene King pubs up and down the country are also taking part in the coffee morning fundraiser as part of the 'We Love Macmillan Nurses' campaign.

Communications boss Greg Sage said: "Our Greene King team always go all out to support our charity partner Macmillan, and this year's coffee morning is no exception. The vast number of cakes and sweets displayed in our Bury office was impressive and delicious.

"Our pubs locally and across the country are also taking on the challenge to support Macmillan by raising money during Coffee Morning and will be serving our guests some tasty treats this week."

