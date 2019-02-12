More than 500 people apply for just 24 jobs at new Suffolk hotel
PUBLISHED: 12:26 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 25 February 2019
Archant
Bury St Edmunds Travelodge expected to open this spring.
The manager at the 80-room hotel, Graham Atkins, said he has been “overwhelmed” by the high calibre of candidates for positions that include: one assistant hotel manager, six receptionists, nine Bar Café team members and eight housekeepers.
Mr Atkins added: “I was looking for individuals who are as passionate as me about delivering great customer service and I am delighted that I now have a great team of local people in place.”
“Over half of my team are working parents, so by offering flexible working hours, they can come to work, raise a family and climb the career ladder.”
The new recruits are currently undergoing on-the-job training at nearby Travelodge properties, before the Bury St Edmunds hotel opens this spring with rooms starting from £29 per night.