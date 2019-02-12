More than 500 people apply for just 24 jobs at new Suffolk hotel

Computer image of the new Bury St Edmunds Travelodge.

Bury St Edmunds Travelodge expected to open this spring.

Graham Atkins, hotel manager at Bury St Edmunds Travelodge, which is due to open this spring Graham Atkins, hotel manager at Bury St Edmunds Travelodge, which is due to open this spring

The manager at the 80-room hotel, Graham Atkins, said he has been “overwhelmed” by the high calibre of candidates for positions that include: one assistant hotel manager, six receptionists, nine Bar Café team members and eight housekeepers.

Mr Atkins added: “I was looking for individuals who are as passionate as me about delivering great customer service and I am delighted that I now have a great team of local people in place.”

“Over half of my team are working parents, so by offering flexible working hours, they can come to work, raise a family and climb the career ladder.”

The new recruits are currently undergoing on-the-job training at nearby Travelodge properties, before the Bury St Edmunds hotel opens this spring with rooms starting from £29 per night.