Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Enteries are open for the 2019 Suffolk Business Awards!

More than 500 people apply for just 24 jobs at new Suffolk hotel

PUBLISHED: 12:26 25 February 2019 | UPDATED: 12:43 25 February 2019

Computer image of the new Bury St Edmunds Travelodge. Picture: NHP HOLDINGS

Computer image of the new Bury St Edmunds Travelodge. Picture: NHP HOLDINGS

Archant

Bury St Edmunds Travelodge expected to open this spring.

Graham Atkins, hotel manager at Bury St Edmunds Travelodge, which is due to open this springGraham Atkins, hotel manager at Bury St Edmunds Travelodge, which is due to open this spring

The manager at the 80-room hotel, Graham Atkins, said he has been “overwhelmed” by the high calibre of candidates for positions that include: one assistant hotel manager, six receptionists, nine Bar Café team members and eight housekeepers.

Mr Atkins added: “I was looking for individuals who are as passionate as me about delivering great customer service and I am delighted that I now have a great team of local people in place.”

“Over half of my team are working parents, so by offering flexible working hours, they can come to work, raise a family and climb the career ladder.”

READ MORE: New Travelodge and Starbucks development in Bury St Edmunds will boost tourism and economy

The new recruits are currently undergoing on-the-job training at nearby Travelodge properties, before the Bury St Edmunds hotel opens this spring with rooms starting from £29 per night.

Most Read

New schools planned for Suffolk - but where will they be?

Copleston High School will have a new classroom block, allowing it to create another 200 student places. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fuller Flavour: Rumours are Ipswich Town is cursed... I’m beginning to believe it!

Will Keane is floored at the DW Stadium Picture Pagepix

Yours for a cool £1.8m - former holiday home of Gordon Brown near Suffolk coast

Shadingfield Hall is on the market for £1.8million Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Firefighters delayed reaching burning house after cars parked on double yellow lines

Albion Street in Rowhedge Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Hospital chief involved in car crash

Nick Hulme was involved in a car crash on Friday Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Road closed following serious collision

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s devastating’ - mum of teenager diagnosed with cancer for the fourth time on family’s journey

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘No hard feelings’ - BBC staff receive apology letter from Alan Partridge

#includeImage($article, 225)

Lamborghini-driving fraudster admits £225,000 nutrition course scam

#includeImage($article, 225)

Michael Bailey: 2 Onels, 1 Norwich City dream – 6 things learned from Bristol City win

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Suffolk MP wins damages and apology from Sunday Times over unfounded allegations

Dr Dan Poulter has won damages and an apology from The Sunday Times. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

World Book Day 2019 - ‘Books are for life not just for one day’

Children from Sir Robert Hitcham's Primary School got into character to celebrate a late World Book Day in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Why the May Day bank holiday could be changed

May Bank Holiday in 2020 could be changed. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenage defendant ‘weighing drugs’ at time of fatal stabbing, court told

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Car with racing stripes seized as driver was disqualified

The Ford Ka with racing stripes was being driven by a motorist who had been disqualified. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK ROADS AND ARMED POLICING TEAM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists