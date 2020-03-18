E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Bury Whitsun Fayre is cancelled

PUBLISHED: 17:58 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:59 18 March 2020

A beach in Bury St Edmunds is a popular part of the Whitsun Fayre. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

Archant

A popular festival that sees the seaside come to Bury St Edmunds town centre has fallen victim to the coronavirus.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds which organises the Whitsun Fayre. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURYMark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds which organises the Whitsun Fayre. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

The Our Bury St Edmunds Whitsun Fayre was due to take place over the late Spring Bank Holiday weekend of May 24 and 25 but will now not take place because of the outbreak.

The annual fayre attracts thouands of visitors and is organised by the Our Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District (BID).

Chief executive Mark Cordell said: “This is a desperately sad decision to make but it is undoubtedly the right one in the current circumstances.

“Our Bury St Edmunds will continue to support its members during this unprecedented situation as best as it can.

“When it is once again appropriate for us to deliver events that are likely to encourage large crowds in the town centre, then we will of course do so.”

For more information visit the BID website.

‘Never experienced anything like it’ - Mum with highly suspected coronavirus warns others over illness

Kelly Eade, from Lowestoft, is self-isolating after a 'highly suspected' case of coronavirus. Picture: KELLY EADE

More Suffolk coronavirus cases and nearly 30 confirmed in East of England

The latest government figures breaking down the regional updates have been released. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Which Suffolk schools and nurseries are closed today

Fellixstowe Academy is one of the schools which is partially closed today. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

