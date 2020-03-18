Bury Whitsun Fayre is cancelled

A popular festival that sees the seaside come to Bury St Edmunds town centre has fallen victim to the coronavirus.

Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds which organises the Whitsun Fayre. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY Mark Cordell, chief executive of Our Bury St Edmunds which organises the Whitsun Fayre. Picture: NEIL DIDSBURY

The Our Bury St Edmunds Whitsun Fayre was due to take place over the late Spring Bank Holiday weekend of May 24 and 25 but will now not take place because of the outbreak.

The annual fayre attracts thouands of visitors and is organised by the Our Bury St Edmunds Business Improvement District (BID).

Chief executive Mark Cordell said: “This is a desperately sad decision to make but it is undoubtedly the right one in the current circumstances.

“Our Bury St Edmunds will continue to support its members during this unprecedented situation as best as it can.

“When it is once again appropriate for us to deliver events that are likely to encourage large crowds in the town centre, then we will of course do so.”

