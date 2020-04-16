E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘A complete joke’ - business owners angry over delays in coronavirus funding

PUBLISHED: 17:30 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 17:30 16 April 2020

People were following the social distancing guidelines as they waited to get into Natwest Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Frustration is building among Suffolk businesses as they struggle to access government schemes designed to help them survive the coronavirus crisis.

The latest survey conducted by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce showed that of the 134 businesses from across the county who responded, 57% said the schemes were not easy to access.

Some of the major issues highlighted by the survey related to the Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS).

The scheme, which provides government backed bank loans to eligible businesses, was described as a “complete joke” in one response.

It said: “CBILS is a complete joke. The banks want a 20% security deposit from company directors on any loan given as well as two years of perfect accounts.”

Other business owners bemoaned the state of the government response more generally. One said: “The Government has made generous statements, but the reality is they have moved slowly.”

While another read: “The funding schemes have a lot of small print which means Government promises aren’t quite what they seem.”

Paul Simon, Suffolk Chamber’s head of communications & campaigns, said: “It is frustrating that the progress being made recently seems to have come to a halt. This doesn’t bode well for when the Job Retention Scheme, allowing firms to furlough staff with the Government underwriting 80% of salaries up to a maximum of £2,500 per month, formally opens for claim submissions next week. Suffolk’s businesses need the reassurance that protecting cashflow and jobs will be as simple as possible.

“It is heart breaking to read about the fear and frustration that so many of our members are experiencing. Suffolk Chamber will be using this evidence with renewed energy to ensure that the Government simplifies processes and widens the eligibility for help for otherwise perfectly viable companies.”

This poll revealed that most other criteria measured had not significantly changed from previous weeks. Business owners’ main concerns remain loss of income, declining profitability and the longer-term viability of companies.

