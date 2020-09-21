Suffolk business and education leaders write to PM urging Sizewell C go-ahead

The business and education leaders have written to the government in support of the proposed Sizewell C nuclear power station Picture: EDF Archant

More than 30 Suffolk business and education leaders have written to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging the government to recognise the “urgency” of approving the Sizewell C project.

Terry Baxter, CEO of Inspire Suffolk, signed the letter Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC Terry Baxter, CEO of Inspire Suffolk, signed the letter Picture: NICOLE DRURY/IBC

EDF’s application for their proposed £20billion new nuclear power station on Suffolk coast is currently being considered after eight years of public consultation.

The energy firm says the station could create thousands of jobs and help fulfil the UK’s power needs over the decades to come.

But the project has raised a series of concerns from Suffolk residents and campaigners against nuclear energy. The fears include the environmental impact, and damage to the tourist industry.

The letter to the PM, signed by leaders from a range of organisations and political affiliations, highlights the potential economic and environmental benefits the project could bring.

Philip Hurst, headteacher of Thomas Mills High School, backs Sizewell C Picture: ARCHANT Philip Hurst, headteacher of Thomas Mills High School, backs Sizewell C Picture: ARCHANT

It also points to the development of the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station in Somerset and the employment opportunities it created.

The letter said: “We are writing to highlight our support for Sizewell C and the opportunity it offers to tackle the climate emergency and progress to ‘Net Zero’ while boosting the economy in Suffolk and throughout East Anglia.

“We come from across communities, political parties and economic sectors.

MORE: Government exploring financing options for Sizewell C

Debach Warehousing and Distribution's Bee Kemball is in favour of EDF's project Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Debach Warehousing and Distribution's Bee Kemball is in favour of EDF's project Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

“We ask the UK Government and the Suffolk local authorities to recognise the urgency of making this project a reality.

“We face the possibility of the deepest recession this country has experienced since records began.

“The East of England, and especially Suffolk, is in a position to host a necessary major infrastructure project which will generate huge local employment, education and skills opportunities as well as delivering welcome infrastructure improvements and the potential for wider energy and environmental benefits, such as the production of hydrogen.”

Humphrey Cadoux-Hudson, managing director of Sizewell C, said: “Sizewell C will be good for Suffolk, it will deliver jobs, skills, training and an economic boost to the area. This is acknowledged in the letter of support signed by business and education leaders across the county and East Anglia.

John Dugmore of the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce added his signature to the letter Picture: DAVID GARRAD John Dugmore of the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce added his signature to the letter Picture: DAVID GARRAD

“I recognise that while these benefits are welcome they cannot come at any cost. Suffolk County Council and East Suffolk Council want to see improvements to our proposals, particularly on our transport and environment plans.

“I can assure both local authorities that we want to work with them to look at the different options available and identify and deliver these improvements so they can make the most of this opportunity for Suffolk.”

The signatories of the letter were:

•Paul Briddon, president of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

•John Dugmore, CEO of Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

•Doug Field, chair of New Anglia LEP

•Chris Starkie, CEO of New Anglia LEP

•Richard Tunnicliffe, director, East of England CBI

•Biplab Rakshi, chair, East of England Institute of Directors

•Penny Morgan, East Anglia area lead, Federation of Small Businesses

•Simon Gray, CEO, East of England Energy Group

•Alex Till, CEO, Suffolk MENTA

•Dr Saul D Humphrey, chair of New Anglia LEP’s Building Growth Group

•Johnathan Reynolds, managing director, Opergy

•Andrew Harston, regional director, Wales and Short Sea Ports, ABP

•Steve Britt, managing director, Anchor Storage

•Gareth Clements, operations director, Ardent Hire Solutions

•John Prothero, director of nuclear, BAM Nuttall

•James Haddon, regional director, Barhale

•John Breheny, owner and CEO, Breheny

•Bee Kemball, managing director, Debach Warehousing and Distribution

•Andrew Brown, commercial director, Falcon Tower Crane Services

•James Farman, managing director, Leyplant

•Mark Hodder, managing director, Ovivo Water Ltd

•Bill Hiron, managing director, Stephensons and Galloways Coaches

•Matthew Gissing, director, Eastern Hose

•Terry Baxter, CEO, Inspire Suffolk

•Emma Ratzer, CEO, Access Community Trust

•Declan Foy, Sizewell branch secretary, Unite the Union

•Nikos Savvas, principal, West Suffolk College

•Viv Gillespie, principal, Suffolk New College

•Professor Helen Langton, vice-chancellor, University of Suffolk

•Stuart Rimmer, principal and CEO, East Coast College

•Daniel Mayhew, headteacher, Alde Valley Academy

•Jane Wood, executive director, WS Training Ltd

•Philip Hurst, headteacher, Thomas Mills, Framlingham

•Roger Fern, chair of governors, Suffolk New College