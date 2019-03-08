Partly Cloudy

PUBLISHED: 16:13 12 May 2019 | UPDATED: 16:13 12 May 2019

The Epicentre at Haverhill Research Park will now be built in a differerent location Picture: JAYNIC

The Epicentre at Haverhill Research Park will now be built in a differerent location Picture: JAYNIC

Archant

A business centre will now be built in a different location at a Suffolk research park so it will have "maximum visual impact", according to developers. The Epicentre Innovation Centre at Haverhill Research Park was previously set for the centre of the site but developers Jaynic submitted a new planning application to West Suffolk Council to move it in February.

Developer Jaynic has released computer generated images of how Haverhill Research Park might look Picture: JAYNIC

The new 30,000sqft four-storey Epicentre development will now be built at the gateway to the town - overlooking the Spirit of Enterprise roundabout in Haverhill.

Jaynic says the new location will create a prominent landmark building at the entrance into Haverhill.

Nic Rumsey, Jaynic managing director, said: "We are pleased that West Suffolk Council has supported us again in our decision to move the landmark EpiCentre innovation scheme to a more prominent location at the gateway to Haverhill, and this should prove attractive for start-up and growing companies."

The developer said it is planned that the EpiCentre will offer early-stage companies tailored support services designed to boost the growth of their businesses ranging from cost effective, flexible, managed space to business advice, integrated telecoms, broadband internet access and networking facilities.

Jaynic has applied to the Combined Authority/Business Board Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) for a capital funding grant towards the cost of building the Epicentre.

West Suffolk Council voted to lend Jaynic the remaining money, subject to the grant being available.

Mr Rumsey added: "We have demonstrated our good faith and commitment to the project by speculatively obtaining planning permission.  "However, whilst it is our greatest ambition to finally get the Epicentre built, the last piece in the jigsaw is the financial support of the LEP.

Developer Jaynic has released computer generated images of how Haverhill Research Park might look Picture: JAYNICDeveloper Jaynic has released computer generated images of how Haverhill Research Park might look Picture: JAYNIC

"It is expected that the LEP will have formally determined its position by the end of May."

Additional land adjacent to the Innovation Centre site will be safeguarded for employment use should any viable commercial interest arise in the future.

