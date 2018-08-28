Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

New finance membership platform

PUBLISHED: 14:55 07 February 2019

Funding Falcon. Picture: Funding Falcon

Funding Falcon. Picture: Funding Falcon

Archant

East Anglian businesses unable to offer finance to customers can now do so now through a new membership initiative.

Funding Falcon based in Ipswich has launched its new membership platform, giving businesses the power to finance their goods and service.

Funding Falcon’s managing director, Kirsty Collier said: “We’re excited to launch Funding Falcon, giving businesses across East Anglia the benefits of offering finance to their customers.

It’s a straightforward, no strings service. Funding Falcon takes care of all the admin, and our lending partners provide the finance. Our members don’t have to do anything, other than enjoy more customers and business growth.”

She added: “Retailers and people in the trades ofton lose out on deals because larger competitors can offer lending facilities to customers. But Funding Falcon now provides a risk-free finance option for any business, large or small.”

Funding Falcon enables customers to access funding up to £25,000, unsecured, within seconds for your goods or services. You’re then paid in full, rather than monthly, because Funding Falcon’s finance partners take the risk and collect the instalments.”

Funding Falcon is now welcoming new members for the first time. By becoming a member and paying a monthly fee, customers get access to a funding portal.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Most Read

Every home on new housing estate built in wrong place

Persimmon Homes' development in Framlingham Picture: ANDREW HIRST

Woman cut free from vehicle after three-car crash

The scene of the crash on the A134. Picture: NSRAPT

Suspicious package detonated and evacuation zone lifted following Ipswich car park discovery

Police in Portman Road after the evacuation Picture: ARCHANT

Norwich bid to gain biological advantage with bizarre pink dressing room... but Ipswich have a plan to turn it Blue

Norwich City have painted the away dressing room at Carrow Road pink this season. Picture: LEEDS UNITED

Community spirit in wake of ‘shocking’ death crash

Police at the scene of the accidenton the Essex/Suffolk border Picture: PAUL GEATER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

What we know so far about human remains found in Leiston

Forensics services are among those at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Van donated to Suffolk charity on live TV was ‘heap of rust’

The Worry Tree Cafe founders, Katrina Clark and Millie Corke, and the van that was donated to them on Channel 5's 'Do The Right Thing'. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Human remains thought to have been found after building fire

Police remain on the scene at Victory Road Picture: ARCHANT

Strong winds hit Suffolk but Orwell Bridge remains open

A Met Office yellow warning remains in place Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire

An un-brie-lievable festival is returning to Essex

Cheese Festival is returning to Colchester in 2019. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists