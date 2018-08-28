New finance membership platform

East Anglian businesses unable to offer finance to customers can now do so now through a new membership initiative.

Funding Falcon based in Ipswich has launched its new membership platform, giving businesses the power to finance their goods and service.

Funding Falcon’s managing director, Kirsty Collier said: “We’re excited to launch Funding Falcon, giving businesses across East Anglia the benefits of offering finance to their customers.

It’s a straightforward, no strings service. Funding Falcon takes care of all the admin, and our lending partners provide the finance. Our members don’t have to do anything, other than enjoy more customers and business growth.”

She added: “Retailers and people in the trades ofton lose out on deals because larger competitors can offer lending facilities to customers. But Funding Falcon now provides a risk-free finance option for any business, large or small.”

Funding Falcon enables customers to access funding up to £25,000, unsecured, within seconds for your goods or services. You’re then paid in full, rather than monthly, because Funding Falcon’s finance partners take the risk and collect the instalments.”

Funding Falcon is now welcoming new members for the first time. By becoming a member and paying a monthly fee, customers get access to a funding portal.