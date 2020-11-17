E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Video

Suffolk Business Awards 2020: Business of the Year winner

PUBLISHED: 14:29 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 14:29 17 November 2020

StrategiQ is the winner of the Business of the Year Award Picture: StrategiQ

StrategiQ is the winner of the Business of the Year Award Picture: StrategiQ

Archant

StrategiQ Marketing has been announced as the winner of the Business of the Year award, sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and Sizewell C, at the Suffolk Business Awards 2020.

The judges were impressed with StrategiQ Marketing – an innovative, energised business, with a clear strategy and focus on excellence.

In six years its team has grown from two to 34 people, and at the same time has shown excellent growth. It is proud of its Suffolk roots, and has hosted events for the local digital community, while supporting good causes in the community.

But what really stood out was the deep investment in its people, using some great ideas to get the best out of the team. It’s a shining example to other businesses – treat your people well and you’ll get a good return.

“We are overwhelmed to be named Business of the Year, especially considering the calibre of our fellow winners and finalists,” said Andy Smith, founder and CEO. “As a business, awards have always been a nice by-product of the work we deliver both for our clients and our people. However, this award is beyond anything we could have imagined, especially with the challenges faced this year.

“It is a reward for the commitment and attitude of every member of our team, all of whom care deeply about our clients’ businesses and navigating them successfully through these testing times.”

ABOUT THE SPONSORS

As the voice of business in the county, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce is proud to be a co-sponsor of the Suffolk Business Awards.

It welcomes any opportunity that showcases the dynamism, optimism and the sheer brilliance of Suffolk’s wealth creators and the wider, positive influence that business has on the social wellbeing and civic strength of our communities.

Sizewell C is the new nuclear power station proposed to be built on the Suffolk coast. It would help the country move away from polluting fossil fuels and will play a major role in fighting climate change.

EDF, which is developing the project, wants to maximise the benefits of Sizewell C for the local area. That means more jobs, more local business contracts and more opportunities for local people to train, learn new skills and develop a sustainable career.

THE FINALISTS

Sanctuary Personnel

Sanctuary Personnel has continued to innovate, placing its people at the heart of everything the business does. The firm’s large growth in net profits in the last year stood out, and it has a clear determination to be the best in its field. It has invested in technological solutions and its work with a local authority on keeping children out of statutory care delivered impressive results.

Vertas Group

Vertas Group has introduced some effective changes in the last 12 months and is always ready to try something new. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, it has mobilised a number of large contracts, one of which includes cleaning a number of schools in Suffolk. It quickly builds strong new relationships, and its 98% client retention rate speaks volumes.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Joy as ‘broken-hearted’ dog Ernie finds new home

'Broken-hearted' Ernie has now found a new home after his owner died. Picture: RSPCA

NHS shifts more than 1,000 containers of PPE from Felixstowe in a week

Containers have started arriving at sites around the area including the former Mendlesham airfield. Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 30s suddenly dies in Leiston, police confirm

The East Anglian Air Ambulance landed in Victory Road Recreation Ground on Saturday Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid cases at school force 200 pupils to self-isolate

Students and staff at the Bury St Edmunds school are isolating after the coronavirus cases were confirmed Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Covid infection rate more than doubles in Babergh in a week as cases continue to rise across region

Ipswich town centre during the second weekend of lockdown Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Nine arrests after baseball bats and knives used in brawl in village

Police at the scene of the incident in Holton Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Suffolk Business Awards 2020: Winners revealed live

East Anglian Daily Times Suffolk Business Awards 2020. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Could Ipswich Town fans be allowed back inside Portman Road before Christmas?

Ipswich Town fans have had to send cardboard cut-outs of themselves to attend games at Portman Road this season. Photo: Steve Waller

Probe continues after ‘beautiful friend’ died in scuba diving incident

The inquest into the death of Karl Bareham was delayed at Suffolk Coroners' Court in Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

‘Two of my family are already in a different place.’ Former Ipswich Witches ace Tomasz Gollob on his battle with Covid-19

EASY RIDER: One of the most sensational signings of the decade came at Foxhall Heath, when Polish superstar Tomasz Gollob joined the Witches. Part of the treble-winning 1998 team, he was hugely popular, seen here relaxing in the pits.