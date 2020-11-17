Video

Suffolk Business Awards 2020: Business of the Year winner

StrategiQ is the winner of the Business of the Year Award Picture: StrategiQ Archant

StrategiQ Marketing has been announced as the winner of the Business of the Year award, sponsored by Suffolk Chamber of Commerce and Sizewell C, at the Suffolk Business Awards 2020.

The judges were impressed with StrategiQ Marketing – an innovative, energised business, with a clear strategy and focus on excellence.

In six years its team has grown from two to 34 people, and at the same time has shown excellent growth. It is proud of its Suffolk roots, and has hosted events for the local digital community, while supporting good causes in the community.

But what really stood out was the deep investment in its people, using some great ideas to get the best out of the team. It’s a shining example to other businesses – treat your people well and you’ll get a good return.

“We are overwhelmed to be named Business of the Year, especially considering the calibre of our fellow winners and finalists,” said Andy Smith, founder and CEO. “As a business, awards have always been a nice by-product of the work we deliver both for our clients and our people. However, this award is beyond anything we could have imagined, especially with the challenges faced this year.

“It is a reward for the commitment and attitude of every member of our team, all of whom care deeply about our clients’ businesses and navigating them successfully through these testing times.”

ABOUT THE SPONSORS

As the voice of business in the county, Suffolk Chamber of Commerce is proud to be a co-sponsor of the Suffolk Business Awards.

It welcomes any opportunity that showcases the dynamism, optimism and the sheer brilliance of Suffolk’s wealth creators and the wider, positive influence that business has on the social wellbeing and civic strength of our communities.

Sizewell C is the new nuclear power station proposed to be built on the Suffolk coast. It would help the country move away from polluting fossil fuels and will play a major role in fighting climate change.

EDF, which is developing the project, wants to maximise the benefits of Sizewell C for the local area. That means more jobs, more local business contracts and more opportunities for local people to train, learn new skills and develop a sustainable career.

THE FINALISTS

Sanctuary Personnel

Sanctuary Personnel has continued to innovate, placing its people at the heart of everything the business does. The firm’s large growth in net profits in the last year stood out, and it has a clear determination to be the best in its field. It has invested in technological solutions and its work with a local authority on keeping children out of statutory care delivered impressive results.

Vertas Group

Vertas Group has introduced some effective changes in the last 12 months and is always ready to try something new. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, it has mobilised a number of large contracts, one of which includes cleaning a number of schools in Suffolk. It quickly builds strong new relationships, and its 98% client retention rate speaks volumes.