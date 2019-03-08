Businesses in Haverhill urged to back High Street funding bid

Businesses in Haverhill are being urged to back a bid for millions of pounds of government funding to help transform the town centre.

West Suffolk councils has put the town forward for a share of the £675million Future High Street Fund, but only a select few will go through to the next stage.

Guidance from the Government suggests a successful bid could get anything on average between £5m to 10m to boost town centres.

As part of the application, councils have to show that they have the support of businesses, residents and community organisations in the town.

St Edmundsbury Borough Council and Forest Heath District Council, which will merge to form West Suffolk Council next month, are now calling on people to get involved.

People can back the bid by giving messages of support online at www.westsuffolk.gov.uk/HighStreetBid as well as the local Haverhill UK Facebook page. Support can also be given on any of the council’s social media channels.

In a joint statement, Susan Glossop, cabinet member for planning and growth at St Edmundsbury Borough Council and Lance Stanbury, cabinet member for planning and growth at Forest Heath District Council, said the authority was constantly looking at ways to access more funding.

“Businesses are vital to the success of any town centre, whether they trade in the High Street or on the edges,” they said.

“A successful town centre supports its community and workers as well as the businesses who trade there.

“Like most towns Haverhill has its problems but has a strong community spirit and partnership of the private and public sector with a shared vision and ambition. “We, with partners, invest heavily in all our towns and rural areas across west Suffolk as well as working with communities to build conscientious.

“To achieve these aims we are constantly looking for ways to access more funding.

“Haverhill meets the criteria for the funding in this case and therefore has the best chance of success. But we need government to know that local businesses and residents support it. Please back the bid.”

A submission of an expression of interest will be submitted by March 22 to meet the Government deadline.