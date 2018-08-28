Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 4°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Marketing Success = Audience +Product +Expertise

He bought sunglasses on holiday, then sold them back home

PUBLISHED: 12:49 31 January 2019

Danny Nevill and the team at Universal Web Design, at the Knowledge Gateway at Essex University Picture: IAIN WICKS

Danny Nevill and the team at Universal Web Design, at the Knowledge Gateway at Essex University Picture: IAIN WICKS

Archant

Colchester entrepreneur Danny Nevill is aiming to grow his Universal Web Design with a national push this year.

Universal Web Design, based in the Knowledge Gateway at Essex University, is set to increase its workforce from 12 to 16 in 2019 and is gearing up to go national with the first of its planned satellite offices to open in London or Birmingham in 2020.

Managing director Danny Nevill,26 said: “Business at UWD is brisk and I am delighted with the performance of the team and growth in the business. We have been working hard since 2011 to establish and grow UWD and we are ready to take the next step to bring our services to clients across the UK with our expansion plans.”

UWD currently services more than 500 clients from its portfolio of 28 services based at its Colchester offices.

Award-winninng entreprenuer Danny Nevill began his business journey aged 11 while on holiday in America.

He bought sunglasses using his holiday money and brought them home to sell on at a profit, moving into confectionery sales at his schoo in Colchewster next.

When he was just 15 years-old he 15 bought a parcel of 600 watches which he quickly sold over that Christmas using Facebook.

He identified the opportunity for social media and read an article published by Dell which said that they had sold £4million of hardware, using social media.

He built his first website as a teenager and studying at the Business Academy, He continued to build websites, and tied web and social media into his other interests.

He added: “At UWD we aim to solve problems for our clients so that they can quantify and justify the investment that they are making in the services that we provide.”

He has set himself both personal and business goals. He says: “I believe that in every negative there is an opportunity for positive.

“We continually change and develop and that creates a ripple. If you do what you’ve always done life simply goes on. At UWD we are constantly changing and developing, and that makes our business exciting, innovative and successful.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Most Read

Marcus Evans big interview: Ipswich Town owner’s first face-to-face interview with independent media

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans speaks to chief football writer Stuart Watson. Picture: LAURA MACLEOD

Fatality as person struck by train near Needham Market

The person was hit by a train near to Needham Market Picture: NEIL PERRY

Teenager suffers life-threatening injuries in Essex crash

The road near Nayland is expected to remain closed for several hours Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘They’ve made a rod for their own back’ - Sutton says Town are going down

Chris Sutton, right, says Ipswich Town are going down. Picture: PA SPORT

‘It’s going to be scary out there’ – Mayor’s fears as triple child killer set to be released from Suffolk prison

David McGreavy who killed three children before hanging their mutilated bodies on a fence outside their home Picture: PA WIRE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

5 of the best Chinese restaurants in Ipswich - including gluten-free and low MSG

What's your favourite Chinese dish? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tax hike prompts call to reform funding formula ‘no one understands’

Suffolk's police and crime commissioner has called for the Home Office funding formula to be reformed Picture: GETTY/ISTOCKPHOTO

Bohemian Rhapsody, Mamma Mia and The Greatest Showman coming to outdoor cinemas

Which outdoor cinema events will you go to? Picture: JULIA CONWAY/FILM ON A FARM

‘I’m going to figure him out, break him down and get him out of there’ - Wardley on O2 clash with Dessaux

Fabio Wardley fights Morgan Dessaux at the O2 Arena this weekend. Picture: PA SPORT

Car collides with pedestrian crossing close to Ipswich town centre

The scene of the crash in Hadleigh Road, Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists