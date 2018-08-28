He bought sunglasses on holiday, then sold them back home

Danny Nevill and the team at Universal Web Design, at the Knowledge Gateway at Essex University Picture: IAIN WICKS Archant

Colchester entrepreneur Danny Nevill is aiming to grow his Universal Web Design with a national push this year.

Universal Web Design, based in the Knowledge Gateway at Essex University, is set to increase its workforce from 12 to 16 in 2019 and is gearing up to go national with the first of its planned satellite offices to open in London or Birmingham in 2020.

Managing director Danny Nevill,26 said: “Business at UWD is brisk and I am delighted with the performance of the team and growth in the business. We have been working hard since 2011 to establish and grow UWD and we are ready to take the next step to bring our services to clients across the UK with our expansion plans.”

UWD currently services more than 500 clients from its portfolio of 28 services based at its Colchester offices.

Award-winninng entreprenuer Danny Nevill began his business journey aged 11 while on holiday in America.

He bought sunglasses using his holiday money and brought them home to sell on at a profit, moving into confectionery sales at his schoo in Colchewster next.

When he was just 15 years-old he 15 bought a parcel of 600 watches which he quickly sold over that Christmas using Facebook.

He identified the opportunity for social media and read an article published by Dell which said that they had sold £4million of hardware, using social media.

He built his first website as a teenager and studying at the Business Academy, He continued to build websites, and tied web and social media into his other interests.

He added: “At UWD we aim to solve problems for our clients so that they can quantify and justify the investment that they are making in the services that we provide.”

He has set himself both personal and business goals. He says: “I believe that in every negative there is an opportunity for positive.

“We continually change and develop and that creates a ripple. If you do what you’ve always done life simply goes on. At UWD we are constantly changing and developing, and that makes our business exciting, innovative and successful.”