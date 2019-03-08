E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Historic Suffolk pub goes up for sale

PUBLISHED: 07:30 01 November 2019

The Butley Oyster's Brewhouse has produced its first ale. Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Butley Oyster's Brewhouse has produced its first ale. Picture: GREGG BROWN

A historic Suffolk village pub has gone up for sale, months after it closed its doors to the public.

The pub's brewery is also included in the sale Picture: GREGG BROWNThe pub's brewery is also included in the sale Picture: GREGG BROWN

The Oyster Inn at Butley closed suddenly in May 2019 and despite reassurances from the owners that the closure would only be temporary, the pub has remained closed ever since.

The pub had only re-opened in 2017 following a four year long closure and an extensive revamp.

In the last two years the owners had installed a number of new facilities at the pub including a cinema, brewery and village shop.

All of these parts of the business are now up for sale along with a manager's flat in the building and a self-contained flat elsewhere which is described as "ideal for holiday lets".

The Oyster Inn re-opened in 2017 after an extensive refurbishment Picture: NIGEL BROWNThe Oyster Inn re-opened in 2017 after an extensive refurbishment Picture: NIGEL BROWN

The pub is being sold by commercial estate agents Beane, Wass and Box for £560,000.

Richard Bertram from Beane, Wass and Box said: "I am delighted to be able to offer the Butley Oyster public house, which is also my local pub, for sale.

"This is a unique opportunity to acquire a freehold public house, without tie, on a large site which also has significant potential for diversification/expansion.

"The property was fully refurbished less than two years ago and includes owners accommodation, holiday flat, event space and also a micro brewery.

The Butley Oyster opened 'Suffolk's smallest cinema' in September 2017 Picture: GREGG BROWNThe Butley Oyster opened 'Suffolk's smallest cinema' in September 2017 Picture: GREGG BROWN

"It will, in my view, suit a wide variety of potential owners/operators such as smaller pub companies, private individuals or possibly established brewing organisations who may wish to expand as well as providing food and beverage."

There had been hopes from the community earlier in the year that they may be able to put a bid in for the property but eventually residents concluded it would take too much time to do so.

The particulars for the site note that the property was never registered as an asset of community value and that anyone with any planning enquiries should speak to East Suffolk Council.

