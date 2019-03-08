Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 18°C

min temp: 15°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

How £1m loan helped this Essex firm fight 'testing times'

PUBLISHED: 13:37 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:04 19 July 2019

Cadman Cranes, in Colchester, has used a £1.1 loan from Lloyd’s Bank to expand it’s fleet and invest in the future. Photo: Cadman Cranes.

Cadman Cranes, in Colchester, has used a £1.1 loan from Lloyd's Bank to expand it's fleet and invest in the future. Photo: Cadman Cranes.

Archant

A Colchester crane hire company is set to boost its revenue after using a seven-figure loan to expand its fleet and move into a new base.

Cadman Cranes, in Colchester, has used a £1.1 loan from Lloyd’s Bank to expand it’s fleet and invest in the future. Photo: Cadman Cranes.Cadman Cranes, in Colchester, has used a £1.1 loan from Lloyd’s Bank to expand it’s fleet and invest in the future. Photo: Cadman Cranes.

Cadman Cranes received a £1.1m loan from Lloyds Bank to increase capacity and take on new contracts.

The firm, which has an annual turnover of £3.5m, provides cranes - ranging from seven to 180 tonne capacity - for clients in the construction, industrial and manufacturing sectors.

MORE: 'A very worrying situation' - More than 400 jobs lost as factory confirms closure

And this funding injection has allowed it to invest in three new cranes and grow its fleet to 25.

The Colchester business is also planning to move to a 30,000 sq ft base with modern facilities and crucial access to the A12 road network.

Cadman Cranes, in Colchester, has used a £1.1 loan from Lloyd’s Bank to expand it’s fleet and invest in the future. Photo: Cadman Cranes.Cadman Cranes, in Colchester, has used a £1.1 loan from Lloyd’s Bank to expand it’s fleet and invest in the future. Photo: Cadman Cranes.

You may also want to watch:

Mark Waddingham, managing director of Cadman Cranes, believes the funding has been vital in helping the company combat the struggles facing the construction industry.

He said: "The sectors in which we operate have experienced more testing times as of late, but our business pipeline has remained robust, allowing us to push on with our growth plans.

"The funding provided by Lloyds Bank, who have been by our side throughout this process, has meant we can expand our fleet and upscale our headquarters.

Cadman Cranes, in Colchester, has used a £1.1 loan from Lloyd’s Bank to expand it’s fleet and invest in the future. Photo: Cadman Cranes.Cadman Cranes, in Colchester, has used a £1.1 loan from Lloyd’s Bank to expand it’s fleet and invest in the future. Photo: Cadman Cranes.

"This stands us in good stead as we look to take on more customers and continue to drive our presence in the local and national market."

The funding makes up part of Lloyd Bank's commitment to lend £1.7bn to businesses across the east of England this year.

Jon Sedgwick, relationship director at Lloyds, said: "Cadman Cranes has established a stellar reputation by supporting major projects in and beyond East Anglia.

"Supporting robust small and medium sized businesses like them in the east of England will enable them to continue providing essential services to the region and is a key part of our commitment to help them, and Britain, prosper."

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

WATCH: Spectacular footage of huge crop fire on the edge of Ipswich

Fire crews are battling a huge field fire near Ipswich Picture: STEVE HAYWARD

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

Who has bought this award-winning Suffolk pub?

The Crown, in Stoke-by-Nayland, has been sold to The Chestnut Group. Photo: Erin Freeman.

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

Man arrested after A14 police chase drama

King Edward VI School in Bury St Edmunds was broken into Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Public warned not to approach prison absconder

Darren Weinling is said to have absconded from Hollesley Bay prison. He has links to Ipswich and London Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Hand in your guns’ - Suffolk police back national firearms surrender

Suffolk police are urging anyone with an unlicenced gun to hand them in - as a national firearms surrender is launched Picture: SUPPLIED BY NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK POLICE

Will there be a ‘secret act’ at this year’s Latitude Festival – and who could it be?

Liam Gallagher played a secret set at Latitude 2018 Picture: NICK BUTCHER

How £1m loan helped this Essex firm fight ‘testing times’

Cadman Cranes, in Colchester, has used a £1.1 loan from Lloyd’s Bank to expand it’s fleet and invest in the future. Photo: Cadman Cranes.

How one couple are painstakingly restoring Butley Water Mill

Butley Mill has been renovated by Sarah and Ken Baines. Here there are panoramic views of the estuary over reed beds. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists