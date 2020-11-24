Firm’s delight as monster crane arrives

From left, Cadman Cranes operations director Graham Clark, Steve Elliott from Liebherr Cranes and Cadman managing director Matt Waddingham Picture: TINA RALPH Tina Ralph

A crane hire business has expressed delight at the arrival of an 110 tonne mobile crane — thought to be the first for the south of England.

Cadnam Cranes takes delivery of a Liebherr crane Picture: TINA RALPH Cadnam Cranes takes delivery of a Liebherr crane Picture: TINA RALPH

Colchester-based Cadman Cranes has taken delivery of a Liebherr LTM 1110-5.1 All Terrain crane, which is able to travel on UK roads complete with its 29 tonne counterweight.

The firm rents out a diverse range of cranes from capacities ranging from 7 tonnes to 180 tonnes.

Managing director Matt Waddingham said his company had outperformed expectations this year in “a very challenging” environment allowing the business to bring forward this investment.

“We are thrilled to be in a position to take ownership of the first 110t crane from Liebherr in the south of the country.

“We have always admired the quality of their machines — versatile, strong and innovative, loved by our customers, loved by our operators and I am very excited about seeing this new concept doing quality work across the region.

“At a time when a lot of companies must reconsider their investment plans, I am proud that Cadman Cranes can show this kind of commitment to the industry, our customers and the future.”