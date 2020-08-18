E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Gaming bar refutes complaints of fights, rows and drunken behaviour

PUBLISHED: 07:14 19 August 2020

Founder of Caffeine Lounge, William Ward. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Founder of Caffeine Lounge, William Ward. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Archant

Complaints of anti-social behaviour and noise disturbance have been refuted by a Sudbury gaming bar and lounge.

Caffeine Lounge in Sudbury has received a notice from Babergh District Council stating that its licence is under review. Picture: GEMMA JARVISCaffeine Lounge in Sudbury has received a notice from Babergh District Council stating that its licence is under review. Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Complaints of anti-social behaviour and noise disturbance have been refuted by a Sudbury gaming bar and lounge.

Caffeine Lounge, in Sudbury, has received a notice from Babergh District Council saying that its licence is now under review after a community leader on Sudbury Town Council raised the concerns

However, a spokesman for Caffeine Lounge said: “We refute all the issues raised as they have no substantiation and are part of an ongoing harassment campaign against us.

“We have a lot of support for what we are doing for Sudbury and its economy in such difficult times.”

Trevor Creswell, who is a Sudbury Labour member of Babergh District Council and lives in Borehamgate above the gaming bar and cafe, filed the complaint - accusing Caffeine Lounge’s customers of urinating and vomiting in the street, fighting, arguing, drunkenness, damage and verbal abuse.

He added: “There has been constant noise and hassle since Caffeine Lounge opened on July 4.

“This has now gone to another level and we are getting personal abuse. The noise at Caffeine Lounge has been going on since opening.”

The business opened in November 2019 and at the time Mr Cresswell, who is also leader of the Borehamgate Great Eastern Residents’ Association, said he would “be keeping an eye on the cafe once it opened”.

He added: “It’s not that I don’t want to see new businesses in the town, but you’ve got people living in Borehamgate who have a right to a night’s sleep.”

A spokesman for Caffeine Lounge said staff had received abuse via social media because of the complaint.

A Babergh District Council spokesman said: “We received an application to review the premises licence at the Caffeine Lounge in Borehamgate Shopping Centre in Sudbury, which automatically starts a 28-day statutory public consultation, enabling the general public and responsible authorities to share their views.

“This consultation is open for comments until September 7.

“A sub-committee made up of councillors from our Licensing and Regulatory Committee will then hear the review application and any consultation responses before reaching a decision.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

