Former Fire Station coffee shop stripped out to make way for the Cake Shop

The Fire Station will become the new home of the Cake Shop Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Work has begun to transform one of Woodbridge’s most popular bakeries into a new eating and dining space.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Work has begun to transform the former Fire Station space Picture: ARCHANT Work has begun to transform the former Fire Station space Picture: ARCHANT

An application was submitted to East Suffolk Council in March which would see the Cake Shop Bakery on the town’s Thoroughfare turned into a new restaurant to be known as 19fortysix.

The Cake Shop, which currently sells a range of bread, cakes and takeaway food would then move into the former Fire Station Coffee Roasters space, which has been closed for some time.

The plans have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and have led to some changes having to be made.

Now, however, the project has picked back up again with work getting underway to strip out the former Fire Station.

“We are looking at opening late August,” said David Wright, owner of the Cake Shop.

“It’s looking really good. Hopefully we will be able to bring something amazing.”

Once the Cake Shop has moved across work will begin on the restaurant, which is set to be run by Mr Wright’s aunt, Pat Sharman.

Work on the restaurant is expected to take much longer, around 10-12 weeks, with Mr Wright suggesting an October opening for the new space.

In a change to the original plans the businesses will be slightly more separate than had been planned, partly owing to coronavirus restrictions.

You may also want to watch:

Nevertheless, Mr Wright is confident that the new Cake Shop will be able to offer more to customers in its new location.

“We are boosting the range we do in the store,” said Mr Wright

“It’s all tied together by the idea of fermented food which includes bread and coffee too.

“You will be able to see people making things like cakes too.”

The new shop will also be moving into other areas such as specialist soft serve ice cream and home baking.

“You will be able to get decorations for cakes, and ingredients,” said Mr Wright.

Next year will mark the business’ 75th anniversary and Mr Wright hopes that things will improve enough that they will be able to celebrate fully with customers.

“We are going to hopefully do lots of events and nice things,” said Mr Wright.

“Including bringing back recipes from the past.”

MORE: ‘New style of dining’: Bakery could be turned into new restaurant