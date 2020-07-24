E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Business Awards Advert

Former Fire Station coffee shop stripped out to make way for the Cake Shop

PUBLISHED: 06:00 25 July 2020

The Fire Station will become the new home of the Cake Shop Picture: ARCHANT

The Fire Station will become the new home of the Cake Shop Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Work has begun to transform one of Woodbridge’s most popular bakeries into a new eating and dining space.

Work has begun to transform the former Fire Station space Picture: ARCHANTWork has begun to transform the former Fire Station space Picture: ARCHANT

An application was submitted to East Suffolk Council in March which would see the Cake Shop Bakery on the town’s Thoroughfare turned into a new restaurant to be known as 19fortysix.

The Cake Shop, which currently sells a range of bread, cakes and takeaway food would then move into the former Fire Station Coffee Roasters space, which has been closed for some time.

The plans have been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and have led to some changes having to be made.

Now, however, the project has picked back up again with work getting underway to strip out the former Fire Station.

“We are looking at opening late August,” said David Wright, owner of the Cake Shop.

“It’s looking really good. Hopefully we will be able to bring something amazing.”

Once the Cake Shop has moved across work will begin on the restaurant, which is set to be run by Mr Wright’s aunt, Pat Sharman.

Work on the restaurant is expected to take much longer, around 10-12 weeks, with Mr Wright suggesting an October opening for the new space.

In a change to the original plans the businesses will be slightly more separate than had been planned, partly owing to coronavirus restrictions.

You may also want to watch:

Nevertheless, Mr Wright is confident that the new Cake Shop will be able to offer more to customers in its new location.

“We are boosting the range we do in the store,” said Mr Wright

“It’s all tied together by the idea of fermented food which includes bread and coffee too.

“You will be able to see people making things like cakes too.”

The new shop will also be moving into other areas such as specialist soft serve ice cream and home baking.

“You will be able to get decorations for cakes, and ingredients,” said Mr Wright.

Next year will mark the business’ 75th anniversary and Mr Wright hopes that things will improve enough that they will be able to celebrate fully with customers.

“We are going to hopefully do lots of events and nice things,” said Mr Wright.

“Including bringing back recipes from the past.”

MORE: ‘New style of dining’: Bakery could be turned into new restaurant

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

First look: Inside Ruth Watson’s new Suffolk restaurant - opening this week

Ruth Watson and Rob Walpole are opening a new Italian restaurant in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Couple in one-bedroom flat with three children told ‘stop having kids’

Shirley Purton, 24, and her partner Luke Lumbard, 31, with their daughters. Photo: Shirley Purton

Woman in her 40s dies in Long Melford crash

Police officers, ambulance and fire crews were called to the scene on the A134 in Long Melford last night.Picture: SUDBURY FIRE STATION

Scientists in Essex say study into bisexual men ‘reshapes our entire understanding’

The University of Essex study found robust evidence bisexual men exist and can be attracted to both men and women. Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk’s coronavirus infection rate falls below pre-lockdown levels

The coronavirus infection rate in Suffolk has fallen again Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA

First look: Inside Ruth Watson’s new Suffolk restaurant - opening this week

Ruth Watson and Rob Walpole are opening a new Italian restaurant in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Former Fire Station coffee shop stripped out to make way for the Cake Shop

The Fire Station will become the new home of the Cake Shop Picture: ARCHANT

Salesman retires after 44 years selling blinds

Barry Ellis is leaving Cooks Blinds after 44 years of service. Picture: COOKS BLINDS

‘Scary’ rebuild, a firesale and protests – Charlton, Wigan and Hull all head for League One in a state of turmoil

Charlton, Hull and Wigan are preparing to play in League One following relegation. Photo: Archant

‘On the road’ cinema to open as expansion project at historic theatre continues

The Regal Theatre is having a million-pound revamp to get two new screens. Picture: GREGG BROWN

WATCH: CCTV footage shows moments lorry ploughs through level crossing safety barriers

A lorry has crashed through the barriers at the level crossing in Manningtree. Picture: NATIONAL RAIL