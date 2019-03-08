Kickstarter campaign to be launched for fiery new Woodbridge restaurant

A Woodbridge bakery and cafe could be transformed into a brand new restaurant under plans being unveiled this week.

David Wright of The Cake Shop Bakery and Fire Station Cafe has teamed up with American cook DJ BBQ aka Christian Stevenson to bring the new restaurant to life.

The new establishment will see the transformation of Mr Wright’s 73-year-old family bakery as well as the nearby cafe and coffee roastery into an all day restaurant and cafe celebrating food cooked with fire.

Bread, coffee and wood-fired pizzas will all feature in the new restaurant as well as Mr Stevenson’s burgers and barbecue food.

The pair will be funding their venture through an online kickstarter campaign with £75,000 needed for it to succeed.

The money will be going towards a new kitchen, new equipment, table chairs and also delivery bikes which will deliver wood-fired pizzas.

A range of rewards will be available for people who support the venture including coffee subscriptions, VIP launch party invites and an opportunity for the men to come to your house and host a barbecue cookout.

Mr Wright said: “It’s been well documented that bakeries, high street shops and restaurants are all struggling.

“We are no exception and at this incredibly difficult time you must either adapt to the needs of the modern customer or face a very austere future.

“We are very lucky to have some great resources built over three generations. Now we must adapt, take some risks and go all in so that the business is still going for my grandchildren to enjoy.

“We want to have fun, show off our talent and provide for our families.”

Mr Stevenson said: “Now I finally have the chance to open my first bricks & mortar restaurant where people can get my food all year round.

“I’ve been coming to Suffolk for years to host Jimmy’s Festival and staying with Jimmy Doherty and his family and I’ve come to love the area and really exciting to be moving here with my three boys to bring them up in the beautiful town of Woodbridge.

“I also like the idea that the area was home to an American airbase and to be bringing a little bit of America back to Suffolk.”

The kickstarter for the new restaurant will be launched on April 4.