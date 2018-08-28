Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 12°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Boris Johnson’s brother quits over Brexit, calling for second referendum

PUBLISHED: 16:54 09 November 2018

Jo Johnson, who has resigned as transport minister over Brexit, Simon Cooper/PA Wire

Jo Johnson, who has resigned as transport minister over Brexit, Simon Cooper/PA Wire

PA Archive/PA Images

Jo Johnson has resigned as transport minister over Brexit, saying the deal being finalised “will be a terrible mistake.”

Jo Johnson, brother of former foreign secretary Boris, said of his resignation as transport minister: “It has become increasingly clear to me that the Withdrawal Agreement, which is being finalised in Brussels and Whitehall even as I write, will be a terrible mistake.”

The proposed deal “will leave our country economically weakened, with no say in the EU rules it must follow and years of uncertainty for business” but the alternative is a no-deal Brexit which “will inflict untold damage on our nation”.

Calling for a second referendum he said: “Given that the reality of Brexit has turned out to be so far from what was once promised, the democratic thing to do is to give the public the final say.

“This would not be about re-running the 2016 referendum, but about asking people whether they want to go ahead with Brexit now that we know the deal that is actually available to us, whether we should leave without any deal at all or whether people on balance would rather stick with the deal we already have inside the European Union.”

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Business once run by men who spent their nights putting out fires in bombed-out London celebrates its 100-year anniversary

16 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Original Evers founder Thomas Evers

While we commemorate those who were involved in the war effort this weekend, Alan Evers has particular reason to feel proud of his own great grandfather, Thomas James Evers.

Video Giant poppy of poppies made by local knitters

14:29 David Vincent
The giant poppy of poppies in St Mary Magdalene Church, Debenham which has been made to commemmorate the First World War. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Across Suffolk local communities are marking 100 years since the end of the First World War, in many ways.

In Debenham, there is a giant knitted poppy in the parish church, ready for Remembrance Sunday.

Lottie the engineering doll visits Sizewell power station

10:10 David Vincent
Inspiring the next generation of women engineers. Lottie the engineering doll at Sizewell B, Suffolk The campaign is intended to help encourage young girls, and boys, to consider a career in engineering.

Lottie the engineering doll has been in Suffolk - to help inspire girls to become the next generation of women working in engineering.

Hosting International Festival of Learning for a second year

09:44 David Vincent
The International Festival of Learning at West Suffolk College in 2018. Picture: WEST SUFFOLK COLLEGE

Hundreds of teachers, educational specialists and business people are expected to converge on West Suffolk College next summer for the second Festival of Learning.

East of England among regions hit as UK loses 14 high street shops a day

08:48 Eleanor Pringle
Ipswich town centre Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Retailers are battling the worst trading conditions in five years, with high street shops closing at a rate of about 14 a day in the first half of this year, a study reveals.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Updated Man tragically dies as air ambulance called to Christchurch Park

The helicopter was spotted flying over Ipswich and over to Christchurch Park Picture: GAVIN LEE FOSTER

Man ‘seriously injured’ in hit and run

A man was taken to hospital following the hit and run Picture: BRIAN A JACKSON

Revealed – the Suffolk academy trusts paying salaries over £150,000

Felixstowe Academy Picture: PETER A COOK/FELIXSTOWE ACADEMY

The Ipswich players who could emerge from the shadows and offer Lambert a vital boost

Ellis Harrison and Jon Nolan were both signed by Ipswich Town in the summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Police called to crash outside primary school

School Lane in Haverhill, the site of the collision Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Intelligence, a classy touch and a chip off the old block’ - Secret Scout on Town youngster Dozzell

The Secret Scout has run the rule over Ipswich Town's Andre Dozzell. Picture: PA

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide