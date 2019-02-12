Partly Cloudy

Plans submitted for new 30,000sqm factory complex near Eye

PUBLISHED: 16:00 19 February 2019

A herbs and spices farm in a village near Eye is hoping to build a brand new factory complex spanning 30,000sqm – a move which could create dozens of new jobs.

The proposed block plan for the development, as submitted by Camstar Herbs Picture: CAMSTAR HERBS LTD.The proposed block plan for the development, as submitted by Camstar Herbs Picture: CAMSTAR HERBS LTD.

Camstar Herbs Ltd, based in Langton Green, has submitted a planning application for a new factory, along with two office buildings, a warehouse extension, loading dock building and material stockpile.

The project, which would seek to utilise a 30,000sqm site at the company’s home on Chestnut Farm, aims to make way for new production lines churning out fresh, dried and frozen herbs.

Camstar Herbs estimates the move will create 52 new full-time positions, along with 32 new car parking spaces – and hopes to provide nine caravans on site to accommodate seasonal workers.

It also aims to create a new two-way access point for HGVs on the nearby B1077.

Plandescil Consulting Engineers, the agent acting for Camstar Herbs, has argued the new development should not adversely affect the setting of the nearby Grade II listed Chestnut Farmhouse – rather the views from the listed building would “likely be improved” as the position of the two-story production office, adjoining the new factory, “would obscure the eclectic existing building forms”.

It added: “It is believed that the proposed location of the administration office would take advantage of the fact the area has already been disturbed by the drainage, buried ducting and surfacing works previously installed. It is therefore believed that the potential for disturbing previously undisturbed buried archeology is sufficiently low.”

The company’s agent also argued the proposed development is “unlikely to have an adverse effect on existing base noise levels”.

A preliminary ecological report from Resource and Environmental Consultants (REC) stated the majority of habitats on site are of “low ecological value” but, due to the existence of 13 ponds within 500m of the site, the developers should check for great crested newts living nearby.

On its website, Camstar Herbs says the plans mark “big changes” for the company.

The proposals will now go before the Mid Suffolk District Council planning committee, with a determination deadline of mid May.

