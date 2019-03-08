Thunderstorms

'Filthy' takeaway with mouse droppings on food containers handed zero rating

PUBLISHED: 18:30 26 July 2019

Capital Chinese Takeaway, in Lowestoft, was handed a zero food hygiene rating after mouse droppings were found on food containers. Picture: Google Streetview/GettyImages

Capital Chinese Takeaway, in Lowestoft, was handed a zero food hygiene rating after mouse droppings were found on food containers. Picture: Google Streetview/GettyImages

Google Streetview/GettyImages

Shocked food hygiene inspectors have slammed a Suffolk Chinese takeaway claiming staff did not know the "difference between clean and dirty".

Capital Chinese Takeaway, in Westwood Avenue, Lowestoft, was handed a zero food hygiene rating by East Suffolk Council after an inspection earlier this year. Photo: Matthew Nixon.Capital Chinese Takeaway, in Westwood Avenue, Lowestoft, was handed a zero food hygiene rating by East Suffolk Council after an inspection earlier this year. Photo: Matthew Nixon.

Capital Chinese Takeaway, in Westwood Avenue, Lowestoft, was handed a zero food hygiene rating by East Suffolk Council after an inspection earlier this year.

The report included a dozen areas requiring immediate attention including:

- Mouse droppings on food containers

- Filthy utensils

- Grease-covered walls

The Food Business Intervention Report, from February, also outlined a number of items not dealt with from a previous visit.

Black mould was found on a freezer Capital Chinese had been told it needed to clean, while temperature probes were once again seen to be dirty and covered in grease.

Additionally, the dirty ceiling in the store room had not been cleaned as requested because part of the ceiling had since collapsed.

The damning report went on to state there was a high risk of food contamination due to the widespread use of dirty containers and placing food on top of egg boxes.

Cooked chicken was found stored in a "filthy container" and the business was told it must take immediate action to thoroughly clean or dispose of these items.

In the kitchen, a "large accumulation of congealed fat" was observed on the top of the oven, with the inspector also commenting the walls and ceiling were filthy and in need of cleaning and redecoration.

Mouse droppings were found on the floor and on food containers in the dry store and the takeaway was told it must take immediate action to make the room rodent proof and eradicate its mouse infestation.

There was also no allergen signs in the shop or a system for identifying allergens in the food.

The inspector added: "Due to the dirty food containers, utensils and the dirty oven, walls, shelves it is apparent that you do not have a good perception of what is dirty and what is clean.

"Also you appear not be concerned over the risk of contamination to the food you are preparing. You are required to take food safety seriously and to actively manage the issues raised in this report."

Owner James Woo has said all the issues raised by the inspector have now been dealt with.

"We got a zero rating, they came back in two weeks and it was all done," he said.

"In all honesty if it wasn't fixed we wouldn't still be open. I have had the place painted up and refurbished, I appreciate they gave me a second chance."

Mr Woo explained the February rating still stood as he had been resistant to pay the £115 fee for a reinspection.

He added: "I was just thinking they would come back next year and I would have saved £115 in principle."

