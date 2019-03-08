E-edition Read the EADT online edition
'It nearly ruined me' - Chinese takeaway fights back from zero food hygiene rating

PUBLISHED: 11:51 27 August 2019

Capital Chinese Takeaway, in Westwood Avenue, Lowestoft, was handed a five food hygiene rating by East Suffolk Council. Photo: Matthew Nixon.

Capital Chinese Takeaway, in Westwood Avenue, Lowestoft, was handed a five food hygiene rating by East Suffolk Council. Photo: Matthew Nixon.

The owner of a Chinese takeaway has revealed how an unexpected bout of depression led to a damning zero food hygiene rating which nearly cost him everything.

Capital Chinese Takeaway, Lowestoft, has been given a five food hygiene rating. Photo: Archant.

Earlier this year Capital Chinese Takeaway, in Westwood Avenue, Lowestoft, was slapped with a zero food hygiene rating by East Suffolk Council.

The report criticised staff for not knowing "the difference between clean and dirty" and found mouse droppings in the outside storage room.

Owner James Woo said the rating served as a wake-up call for him and following a surprise inspection last week the takeaway earned its highest ever rating - a perfect five.

Capital Chinese Takeaway, in Westwood Avenue, Lowestoft, was handed a five food hygiene rating by East Suffolk Council. Photo: Matthew Nixon.

"They always said it would be quite difficult to get a five rating because of the age of the property", explained Mr Woo.

"Four was what we expected but to get but to get a five is amazing - I'm totally elated."

Chinese food in different cardboard boxes and wooden sticks Picture: GETTY IMAGESChinese food in different cardboard boxes and wooden sticks Picture: GETTY IMAGES

Mr Woo estimates his business has been cut by half due to the rating and thanked the customers who have stuck with him during his darkest hour.

He added: "The customers who stayed loyal to us, their friends were telling them they were stupid to go here - that was quite painful.

Chinese takeaway food. Pork Wonton dumpling soup, Crispy shredded beef, sweet and sour pineapple chicken, egg noodles with bean sprouts, curry Picture: GETTY IMAGESChinese takeaway food. Pork Wonton dumpling soup, Crispy shredded beef, sweet and sour pineapple chicken, egg noodles with bean sprouts, curry Picture: GETTY IMAGES

"I've lost so much and if it was not for them I would have shut down."

Friends at a table sharing Chinese take-away, overhead view Picture: GETTY IMAGESFriends at a table sharing Chinese take-away, overhead view Picture: GETTY IMAGES

While Mr Woo does not dispute the findings of the first inspection he said it does not tell a full story of the events surrounding the visit.

At the time the owner was suffering from a bout of depression brought on by seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

When the inspector appeared the takeaway had been closed for two weeks while Mr Woo battled with the disorder.

He explained the dirty utensils found were not being used to prepare food, rather they had simply been left over from the last time the business was open.

Likewise the mice had found their way into the external storage space while the takeaway was unoccupied.

When the inspector arrived Mr Woo said he was not as helpful as he could have been due to his state of mind.

"I just had a feeling I was being made a fool of but it was my own mental state, my depression got the best of me", he added.

"There are a lot of lessons to be learnt here which I really appreciate. Hopefully people are forgiving and realise we never jeopardised food safety."

