Colchester company in line for award after creating more than 900 new jobs in one year

Care UK has been shortlisted for a new award after creating more than 900 new jobs through the building of new homes.

The Colchester company has reached the final of the 2019 Health Investor awards for Residential Care Provider of the Year.

Over the past 12 months Care UK has built, commissioned and opened six new homes, creating more than 900 new jobs and homes for 420 residents.

The programme is part of a longer-term investment in new homes which has seen 42 homes opened across the UK since 2011.

Richard Pearman, Care UK's business development director, said: “Ours is the largest new-build programme in the sector and the fact that we have achieved this at the same time as continuously raising standards in our existing homes is a real tribute to our teams' drive and commitment.

“We are delighted to be shortlisted for this award – the Health Investor awards are truly prestigious, and we see this as an acknowledgement of the excellent care which residents receive from our colleagues across the UK.”