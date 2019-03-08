Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Colchester company in line for award after creating more than 900 new jobs in one year

PUBLISHED: 15:17 25 April 2019

Richard Pearman and Darren Welch of Care UK. Photo: Care UK.

Richard Pearman and Darren Welch of Care UK. Photo: Care UK.

Archant

Care UK has been shortlisted for a new award after creating more than 900 new jobs through the building of new homes.

The Colchester company has reached the final of the 2019 Health Investor awards for Residential Care Provider of the Year.

MORE: Wedding venue reopens as B&B just a month after shock closure

Over the past 12 months Care UK has built, commissioned and opened six new homes, creating more than 900 new jobs and homes for 420 residents.

You may also want to watch:

The programme is part of a longer-term investment in new homes which has seen 42 homes opened across the UK since 2011.

Richard Pearman, Care UK's business development director, said: “Ours is the largest new-build programme in the sector and the fact that we have achieved this at the same time as continuously raising standards in our existing homes is a real tribute to our teams' drive and commitment.

“We are delighted to be shortlisted for this award – the Health Investor awards are truly prestigious, and we see this as an acknowledgement of the excellent care which residents receive from our colleagues across the UK.”

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

‘I hope those that hounded me out enjoy the sexy football in League One’ - McCarthy on Town’s relegation

Town manager Mick McCarthy bangs the desk in the media room as he announces that he has quit the club following the Ipswich Town v Barnsley match. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

Huge forest fire breaks out at Elveden

Firefighters tackling a previous blaze in Thetford forest. Picture: Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Injury updates on Huws, Adeyemi, Edwards and Harrison ahead of Town’s visit to Sheffield United

Emyr Huws and Tom Adeyemi are both on the comeback trail. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Burger King drive-through could be built on retail park

An application seeks planning permission for the demolition of the existing building on the North Quay Retail Park in Lowestoft to create a new 256sq m building with �drive-through� facility proposed to be occupied by Burger King. Pictures: Mick Howes

‘He showed me strength and courage’ – singer’s tribute to Micky, 12

Micky Bennett pictured with his family. Picture: BENNETT FAMILY

Toms uses expert bike-handling to win Fakenham race

Dougal Toms takes the win in the final race of the day at Fakenham. Picture: FERGUS MUIR

‘One last little push’ – U’s boss McGreal ahead of MK Dons clash

U's boss John McGreal. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists