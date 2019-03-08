Sunshine and Showers

East Anglia Future 50

Job opportunities at Martlesham Heath technology campus

PUBLISHED: 07:30 12 April 2019

Adastral Park, in Martlesham, Ipswich - the epicentre of BT's research, technology and IT operation Picture: VISMEDIA

Adastral Park, in Martlesham, Ipswich - the epicentre of BT's research, technology and IT operation Picture: VISMEDIA

Malcolm Watson/ VisualMedia

Hundreds of technology and engineering roles will be up for grabs at BT’s Adastral Park technology campus this month as high tech companies on the site host a careers fair.

Professor Tim Whitley, managing director of research and Innovation and Adastral Park (fifth left) with some the graduate recruits who joined BT in 2018. Picture: BTProfessor Tim Whitley, managing director of research and Innovation and Adastral Park (fifth left) with some the graduate recruits who joined BT in 2018. Picture: BT

The event will showcase a range of careers available within the growing technology cluster.

BT, Openreach, Compass and a number of other technology companies that form part of the Innovation Martlesham campus at Adastral Park are looking to fill various roles at the high-tech Ipswich site, and in the surrounding area.

The available roles range from apprenticeships, graduates and internships to senior level positions in the fields of engineering, IT, security, networks, research and innovation.

As technology roles play an increasingly important role in the local economy, it aims to provide job seekers with the ability to explore their interests and gain an understanding of the roles on offer.

The Suffolk campus is home to the BT Labs, BT’s global research and engineering HQ, and houses the largest network test and integration facility in Europe, making it an exciting place to start a technology career, said a spokesman.

The event is on Wednesday April 24, and there is an option to choose one of three time slots to engage with potential employers from the 100 acre site.

Visitors will also get the opportunity to take a tour of BT’s innovative technical showcase, giving them an insight into the future of retail, industry, healthcare and more.

Tim Whitley BT’s managing director Applied Research and managing director Adastral Park, said, “This careers fair is a great opportunity for people to learn about our high tech vacancies and the benefits of working at Adastral Park. From hands-on to theory based roles, tech enthusiasts with any background can be a part of our exciting journey to develop the next generation of technologies that will change our world.”

To sign up to the event and gain access to the Adastral Park campus, attendees must register here.

