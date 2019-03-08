Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 17°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Wedding venue reopens as B&B one month after shock closure

PUBLISHED: 11:44 24 April 2019 | UPDATED: 11:49 24 April 2019

Carlton Manor Hotel has been reborn as a The Coachhouse Manor B&B just months after its sudden closure. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Carlton Manor Hotel has been reborn as a The Coachhouse Manor B&B just months after its sudden closure. PHOTO: Nick Butcher

©archant2017

A hotel and wedding venue has been reborn as a bed and breakfast just one month after its sudden closure.

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Chapel Road, Carlton Colville near Lowestoft, has reopened as The Coachhouse Manor.

In March, the hotel closed down, with owner Dee Mauree citing economic difficulties as the reason behind the decision.

MORE: How Suffolk taxpayers' cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The closure resulted in the cancellation of seven weddings which were due to take place at the venue – with the earliest scheduled for July.

And the hotel and its owner came under fire across social media.

But now he has revealed it was the constant underperformance of his staff which led to wedding venue's closure.

“We were hammered on Facebook,” said Mr Mauree, “I became the villain of the scene.

“I felt devastated really, it was so unnecessary.

“I regret it very deeply; I would have loved to do the weddings. Unfortunately due to staffing issues I could not do the weddings to the standards I would have wanted.

“I couldn't spoil the day which is the biggest day of a couple's life.”

Each couple has had their £600 deposit returned and Mr Mauree is now hoping to put the affair behind him as he strives to make the new bed and breakfast a success under a new name.

“The old name brings back bad memories for me to be honest, I want to put it behind us and move forward,” said Mr Mauree.

“I would never intend to close the hotel because I hate to throw in the towel. As a businessman you find the problems and fix it.”

The new scaled back approach already appears to be reaping rewards - with the venue enjoying a successful Bank Holiday,

Mr Mauree added: “Before the room occupancy was appalling – we could have two or three people a weekend.

He added: “The hotel is now following a different direction. There will be consistency in the management.

“The facilities of the hotel are open to the people of Lowestoft. I hope they understand the problems of the past and I hope to welcome them in the best way we possibly can.”

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Man’s body found on beach

Kessingland Beach. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

Ed Sheeran told to remove sauna from his Suffolk estate

Ed Sheeran has been told to remove a sauna and sign from his Suffolk estate. Picture: YUI MOK/PA ARCHIVE/PA IMAGES

‘He will be sorely missed’ – Teacher at Claydon High killed in cycling accident

Matt Jack taught PE at Claydon High School near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE

‘They’ve watched us all season, so it was our turn to watch them’ – Lambert on making his players face the North Stand after 1-0 defeat to Swansea

Town manager Paul Lambert makes a point to the fourth official in the first half. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 1-0 home defeat to Swansea City

Dean Gerken is beaten as the visitors break the deadlock. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Family pay tribute to father and ‘devoted teacher’ killed in crash

Matthew Jack was a teacher at Claydon High school for nearly 20 years. Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Nigel Farage heads to Clacton for Brexit Party rally

Crowds are waiting for Nigel Farage to arrive in Clacton Picture: PAUL GEATER

Walsham-le-Willows’ strong half-time talk sees them victorious in Reserve Cup final

Walsham-le-Willows lift this season’s Days Sports Suffolk Senior Reserve Cup.

Throat cancer survivor sings emotional solo at sell-out concert

Andrea King (front left), director of the Upbeat Contemporary Choir, with Molly Marshall (front right) and members Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Wedding venue reopens as B&B one month after shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel has been reborn as a The Coachhouse Manor B&B just months after its sudden closure. PHOTO: Nick Butcher
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists