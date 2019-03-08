Wedding venue reopens as B&B one month after shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel has been reborn as a The Coachhouse Manor B&B just months after its sudden closure. PHOTO: Nick Butcher ©archant2017

A hotel and wedding venue has been reborn as a bed and breakfast just one month after its sudden closure.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Chapel Road, Carlton Colville near Lowestoft, has reopened as The Coachhouse Manor.

In March, the hotel closed down, with owner Dee Mauree citing economic difficulties as the reason behind the decision.

MORE: How Suffolk taxpayers' cash is helping pay for huge £40m Sproughton warehouse

The closure resulted in the cancellation of seven weddings which were due to take place at the venue – with the earliest scheduled for July.

And the hotel and its owner came under fire across social media.

But now he has revealed it was the constant underperformance of his staff which led to wedding venue's closure.

“We were hammered on Facebook,” said Mr Mauree, “I became the villain of the scene.

“I felt devastated really, it was so unnecessary.

“I regret it very deeply; I would have loved to do the weddings. Unfortunately due to staffing issues I could not do the weddings to the standards I would have wanted.

“I couldn't spoil the day which is the biggest day of a couple's life.”

Each couple has had their £600 deposit returned and Mr Mauree is now hoping to put the affair behind him as he strives to make the new bed and breakfast a success under a new name.

“The old name brings back bad memories for me to be honest, I want to put it behind us and move forward,” said Mr Mauree.

“I would never intend to close the hotel because I hate to throw in the towel. As a businessman you find the problems and fix it.”

The new scaled back approach already appears to be reaping rewards - with the venue enjoying a successful Bank Holiday,

Mr Mauree added: “Before the room occupancy was appalling – we could have two or three people a weekend.

He added: “The hotel is now following a different direction. There will be consistency in the management.

“The facilities of the hotel are open to the people of Lowestoft. I hope they understand the problems of the past and I hope to welcome them in the best way we possibly can.”