Suffolk wetland project in the running for national environmental award

PUBLISHED: 16:40 25 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 25 June 2019

Carlton Marshes scrape. Photo credit: Steve Aylward

Carlton Marshes scrape. Photo credit: Steve Aylward

Archant

Carlton Marshes scheme on shortlist along with projects from the New Forest, Yorkshire Dales and Peak District

Sunset over Carlton Marshes Picture: STEPHEN GEDGESunset over Carlton Marshes Picture: STEPHEN GEDGE

A multi-million pound wetland restoration project on the Suffolk-Norfolk border has been short-listed for a national award for outstanding environment work.

The project to expand Suffolk Wildlife Trust's Carlton Marshes nature reserveis one of six projects short-listed for the prestigious 2019 Park Protector Award and the very first Year of Green Action Award for National Park projects from the Government's Department for the Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. Projects located in the New Forest, Yorkshire Dales and Peak District are also on the list with a winner to be announced at a parliamentary reception next month.

Ducks at Carlton Marshes. Picture: CHRISTOPHER CROSSDucks at Carlton Marshes. Picture: CHRISTOPHER CROSS

WATCH: Work begins on 'massive' 1,000 acre Suffolk nature reserve

"We are delighted Carlton Marshes has been recognised in Campaign for National Parks' awards," said the Trust's Broads sites manager, Matt Gooch.

"Creating a magnificent 1000 acre landscape for wildlife in the southern half of the Broads National Park is hugely exciting. It will transform the opportunities for people to get close to nature and discover this special part of East Anglia."

