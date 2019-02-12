Video

Take a look inside ‘upcyclers’ thrifty home in Suffolk

Cassie Fairy from thrifty lifestyle blog cassiefairy.com Archant

Cassie Fairy from Woodbridge is the owner of a property shortlisted in a first-of-its-kind Home of the Year award, launched last year by Express Bi-folding Doors.

Woodbridge blogger Cassie Fairy's arts and crafts inspired bedroom makeover Picture: CASSIE FAIRY Woodbridge blogger Cassie Fairy's arts and crafts inspired bedroom makeover Picture: CASSIE FAIRY

The Suffolk-based lifestyle, home and upcycling blogger said she was thrilled to be a finalist.

Cassie entered her home in the competition, bringing her one step closer to winning the prize of a £500 John Lewis voucher.

Her home is one of ten shortlisted entries after receiving the highest volume of votes from the public.

The blogger shares home and lifestyle tips on her My Thrifty Life blog.

She said: “I love to share low-cost DIYs and upcycled furniture projects on my blog Cassiefairy.com to help readers get the look for less, so I’m extremely proud that my thrifty home has been shortlisted in the Home of the Year Award.”

Her project was the arts and craft style makeover of a bedroom in her home.

She said: “I’m so excited to be a finalist in the Home of the Year Awards.

“My bedroom was one of the first rooms we decorated in our ‘fixer-upper’ 1950s home.

“We love William Morris style patterns and the wallpaper fits in with the Arts & Crafts carved mahogany Vono bed we inherited from my husband’s grandparents.

“We saved money by painting the existing wooden floorboards using the same dark paint that we used on the walls and only used wallpaper on one feature wall behind the headboard.

“The 1950s Stag drawers were a lucky find on Freecycle and we sourced a matching second set of drawers at Campsea Ashe Auction, near Wickham Market.

“Our usual style is more mid-century modern with minimalist white walls and teak furniture but we wanted to make the bedroom look a little more cosy with dark furniture and subdued paint hues.

“Our second bedroom is monochrome and features a wall mural of Southwold beach, which was created using a photo that my photographer husband took on Valentine’s Day.

“Our turquoise kitchen with checker-board floor tiles is definitely in-keeping with the original 50s style of our home. I also love to upcycle old furniture and use pallets to create projects around our home and garden.”

Nothing is ever wasted, it seems, when it can be put to a new purpose.

Her home will now be presented to a panel of home experts to judge in the national competition.

To find out more about Cassie’s take on life and upcycling tips, see here