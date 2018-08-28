Overcast

Overcast

max temp: 11°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Celebrating the best in the region’s PR world

PUBLISHED: 14:02 16 November 2018 | UPDATED: 15:37 16 November 2018

Prominent PR won gold for best education campaign with East Cambridgeshire District Council, for Be like Michael, recycle! Prominent PR at the awards ceremoney. Picture: PETER WALES

Prominent PR won gold for best education campaign with East Cambridgeshire District Council, for Be like Michael, recycle! Prominent PR at the awards ceremoney. Picture: PETER WALES

Sieve

More than 160 PR professionals gathered at The Guildhall in Cambridge last night for the CIPR PRide Awards – the region’s annual public relations showpiece.

Genesis PR won two Golds at the regional CIPR PRide award in Cambridge including Outstanding PR Consultancy Picture: PETE WALESGenesis PR won two Golds at the regional CIPR PRide award in Cambridge including Outstanding PR Consultancy Picture: PETE WALES

Pier PR & Marketing, Twelve PR, Big Wave PR and Genesis PR picked up two Gold Awards each, with the latter winning the coveted Outstanding Public Relations Consultancy award.

Big Wave PR and Remembrance Travel took home the Gold Awards in the Consumer Relations and Best Event categories for their innovative work spotlighting the bravery and sacrifice of the Armed Forces.

Greater Anglia’s media officer, Lucy Wright ACIPR won the Outstanding Young Communicator award. Judges praised Lucy as: “an ambassador for the profession” who demonstrates a “real commitment to continuing professional development”.

CIPR East Anglia chair Becky Hall MCIPR said:“There is a huge amount of talent and innovation in the communications industry across East Anglia and the Thames and Chiltern area. The high standard of the entries this year is evidence that communications professionals continue to rise to the challenges of a fast-evolving PR and business landscape. The CIPR PRide Awards are an opportunity to showcase and heartily celebrate the work that teams and individuals deliver for organisations in the region.”

Last night, Pier PR & Marketing and the East of England Co-op won four prestigious accolades at the 2018 CIPR (Chartered Institute of Public Relations) East Anglia PRide Awards. Pier PR and Markting wins at CIPR awards. The wins include Regional Campaign of the Year for the PR launch of the East of England Co-op’s trailblazing food waste reduction initiative, ‘Co-op Guide to Dating’; and Best use of Photography or Design for the East of England Co-op’s ‘Future of British Produce’ campaign. Picture: PIER PR AND MARKETINGLast night, Pier PR & Marketing and the East of England Co-op won four prestigious accolades at the 2018 CIPR (Chartered Institute of Public Relations) East Anglia PRide Awards. Pier PR and Markting wins at CIPR awards. The wins include Regional Campaign of the Year for the PR launch of the East of England Co-op’s trailblazing food waste reduction initiative, ‘Co-op Guide to Dating’; and Best use of Photography or Design for the East of England Co-op’s ‘Future of British Produce’ campaign. Picture: PIER PR AND MARKETING

Gold Award winners included:

Corporate and Business Communications Campaign - Genesis PR, OFTEC Turns Up the Heat on Government Policy

Consumer Relations Campaign - Big Wave PR and Remembrance Travel, WWII Veterans’ Journeys of Remembrance

Not-for-Profit Campaign - Essex County Fire and Rescue Service, Grenfell Tower: Reassuring our Residents

Regional Campaign of the Year - Pier PR & Marketing and East of England Co-op, Co-op Guide to Dating

Best Use of Media Relations – Twelve PR, Creating a buzz for the British Beekeepers

Best Use of Content - Twelve PR, Can You Tell? Canned Food vs. Fresh

Best Use of Photography or Design - Pier PR & Marketing, Future of British Produce: East of England Co-op

Best Event – Big Wave PR and Remembrance Travel, WWII Veterans to Lay Old Ghosts to Rest

Outstanding Young Communicator - Lucy Wright ACIPR, Greater Anglia

Outstanding Small Public Relations Consultancy - DMC PR

Outstanding Public Relations Consultancy - Genesis PR

The Not-for-Profit Campaign was won by Essex County Fire and Rescue Service for Grenfell Tower: Reassuring our Residents

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Work begins on £10m wind farm base in Harwich

26 minutes ago Jessica Hill
Breaking the ground at the site of the Galloper Operations & Maintenance Base are (from left): Colin Garrod (Contracts Manager, Jackson Civil Engineering Group), Daren Taylor (GM, Harwich International Port), Guy Middleton (GM, Galloper), Zoe Fairley (Cabinet Member for Investment and Growth, Tendring District Council) and James Wilson (Director and GM, RG Carter). Picture: Galloper

A ground-breaking ceremony was held at Harwich International Port today to mark the start of construction of the £10 million operations & maintenance (O&M) base for Galloper Offshore Wind Farm.

Suffolk presence of one of the county’s biggest employers is at stake in Brexit negotiations

14:15 Jessica Hill
Philips Avent in Glemsford. General manager, Walter Mattis and Pauline Sparkes (pic taken in 2014).

A multinational company which employs around 600 people in Glemsford could relocate out of the UK if Theresa May’s plans are rejected and Britain opts for a hard Brexit.

John Watson’s Sir Lancerhop is top homebrew

4 minutes ago David Vincent
The winner of the 2018 Briarbank Brewery homebrew competition was John Watson with his Sir Lancerhop. John Watson with head brewer Robert Lewis-Pyke. Picture: DANIEL HYDE

The winner of the 2018 Briarbank Brewery homebrew competition has been revealed. Sir Lancerhop rides to victory.

Everything from goals to boot wipers and corner flags

28 minutes ago David Vincent
These new Football Foundation Parklife, community football projects in Liverpool, have been supplied with goals and equipment by specialist manufacturer MH Goals of Beccles,Suffolk. Picture: STEPHEN JONES

Suffolk-based specialist MH Goals has completed the largest Football Foundation funded project in the country - Parklife in Liverpool.

Celebrating the best in the region’s PR world

14:02 David Vincent
Prominent PR won gold for best education campaign with East Cambridgeshire District Council, for Be like Michael, recycle! Prominent PR at the awards ceremoney. Picture: PETER WALES

More than 160 PR professionals gathered at The Guildhall in Cambridge last night for the CIPR PRide Awards – the region’s annual public relations showpiece.

Management Jobs

Show Job Lists

Most read

Opinion All 24 Championship home kits ranked from worst to first... so how do Ipswich fare this year?

Which team has the best kit in the Championship?

Trains cancelled as police deal with ‘disruptive passengers’

Passengers are delayed due to a police incident on the line betweeen Ipswich and Cambidge (stock image) Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘You lose trust with somebody doing something behind your back’ – Caldwell rules out Hurst return to Shrewsbury

Paul Hurst took Shrewsbury from the lower end of League One to the play-off final in the space of 18 months. Photo: Express & Star

Three-car crash on A14 causes three miles of traffic

Over three miles of traffic along the A14 and Orwell Bridge have formed after one lane of traffic became blocked near the Copdock interchange. Picture: GREGG BROWN

How one small gesture by Ipswich Town fan Karl Fuller led to more than 500 tickets being donated

Ipswich Town fans watch the recent 1-1 draw with Preston at Portman Road. Photo: Steve Waller

Nsiala is more than just a footballer... his time in Vietnam offered a new perspective on life

Toto Nsiala, pictured in action against Queens Park Rangers. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Topic pages

Education Health
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24
Local Guide