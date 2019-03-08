Sunny

Sunny

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Hundreds turn out for reopening of historic village pub

PUBLISHED: 19:00 13 May 2019

The Boxford Fleece pub has reopened. Picture: ARCHANT

The Boxford Fleece pub has reopened. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A historic village pub has reopened after being closed since last year - attracting hundreds of customers on its first night under new management.

Aran Henderson is one of the new business partners at the Boxford Fleece. Picture: ARAN HENDERSONAran Henderson is one of the new business partners at the Boxford Fleece. Picture: ARAN HENDERSON

Aran Henderson and Rebecca Brown have taken over the lease for the Fleece in Boxford, and are running it as a free house, putting the emphasis on locally sourced food and ales.

"We had about 400 people here on our first night, and it was a great evening," Mr Henderson said.

"The feeling was amazing. We had so many people who were pleased that the pub was open. We even had to have an emergency delivery of lager the next morning!"

He added: "We want to get involved with Boxford and be as local as we can possibly get."

The pub, in Broad Street, is one of the best-known buildings in the area, as a former coaching inn which is believed to date back to the 15th century.

Singer Hannah Louise, from Newton Green, performed in the bar on the opening night, and there are plans to stage more live entertainment at the Fleece in future.

Mr Henderson said they had carried out major refurbishments before the pub's reopening.

They had originally planned to spend around £20,000 on the refurbishment, but in the end they spent £35,000, on improvements including a new cellar, new fitted lines and new chiller units.

Recycled wood and other materials have been used wherever possible to help the environment.

Local artist Alenka Noakes, has created some artworks which are on the walls of the pub.

Mr Henderson said they were concentrating on locally-sourced food and drink, including beer from the Colchester Brewery, Aspall Cider and organic British wine. "All the ales we use are local."

Items on the menu include roast beef and pork, butternut squash, pies and liver and bacon, and there will also be daily specials. Desserts range from raspberry Arctic roll to sticky toffee pudding and a vegan caramel tart with apple sorbet.

The Fleece has seen many changes over the centuries, and there are claims that the pub bar may have been used as the courthouse where Thomas Corder was examined following the 19th-century Red Barn murder. More recently, the pub was a well-known jazz venue.

Most Read

Town set to play in German pre-season tournament but Portman Road friendly unlikely

Ipswich Town are unlikely to play a home pre-season friendly this summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Heartbreak as playgroup targeted by vandals on four occasions in a week

Eye Opportunity Group was the target of vandalism four times within a week Picture: EYE OPPORTUNITY GROUP

Long delays on A12 after four vehicle crash

Motorists have been caught in delays after the four vehicle crash in Essex Picture: PC JON HARDY

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Most Read

Town set to play in German pre-season tournament but Portman Road friendly unlikely

Ipswich Town are unlikely to play a home pre-season friendly this summer. Picture: ARCHANT

Heartbreak as playgroup targeted by vandals on four occasions in a week

Eye Opportunity Group was the target of vandalism four times within a week Picture: EYE OPPORTUNITY GROUP

Long delays on A12 after four vehicle crash

Motorists have been caught in delays after the four vehicle crash in Essex Picture: PC JON HARDY

Rich list reveals wealthiest people in East Anglia

Kirsten Rausing pictured at Trinity Park to receive her Honorary Degree from UCS Picture ARCHANT

Driver who caused death of friend in car crash tragedy spared jail

Izzy Cottrell Picture: FAMILY PHOTO

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Long delays on A12 after four vehicle crash

Motorists have been caught in delays after the four vehicle crash in Essex Picture: PC JON HARDY

Heartbreak as playgroup targeted by vandals on four occasions in a week

Eye Opportunity Group was the target of vandalism four times within a week Picture: EYE OPPORTUNITY GROUP

‘She’s a little fighter!’ How brave little Arabella fought back against deadly leukaemia

Arabella Scannell pictured with her parents Mark and Ellie. Picture: SCANNELL FAMILY

Pre-inquest review for 86-year-old who died following bungalow fire

The scene of the fire in Fuchsia Lane, Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Hundreds turn out for reopening of historic village pub

The Boxford Fleece pub has reopened. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists