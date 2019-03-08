Jobs created as Co-op opens new £1.4m Suffolk food store

Central England Co-Operative has opened a new £1.4m store in Stowupland, Suffolk. The store was opened by Mid Suffolk councillor Barry Humphreys and Co-op chief executive Debbie Robinson. Photo: Co-op. Archant

Central England Co-op has opened a new store in Stowupland following a £1.4m investment - creating 20 jobs.

The Food Store, in Thorney Green, has been built next to the petrol station which was already operated by the retailer.

As part of the works the filling station also received a makeover.

An extensive range of food products are now offered at the new store, which has been fitted out with new environmentally friendly energy efficient refrigeration, LED lighting and a lifesaving defibrillator.

The store was officially opened last week by Mid Suffolk District council vice chairman Barry Humphreys and Central England Co-op chief executive Debbie Robinson.

Volunteers from Stowmarket and Area Food Bank also attended the ribbon cutting to accept a donation from store manager Anna Alfredson.

"My team and I were so excited to finally allow our members and customers to see our new store," said Ms Alfredson.

"The new store looks fantastic and already customers have been making many positive comments about how it looks and the different products and services now available.

Ms Alfredson has worked at Central England Co-op for 18 years since leaving school - working her way up from customer service assistant to store manager.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank customers for their patience. It has been long-awaited, but hopefully everyone will enjoy the store as much as we do.

"All of us here at Stowupland Food Store are proud to be part of such a great community and are looking forward to welcoming all customers, old and new, to come and enjoy our new store."

The new store boasts an in-store bakery which produces fresh pastries and breads along with a selection of local fruit and vegetables.

It also offers Lottery, Paypoint, Collect Plus, foreign currency and a free and extended car park, as well as a lifesaving defibrillator

At the new site customers will have the chance to support local causes and a specialist collection points have been installed for the Stowmarket and Area Food Bank.