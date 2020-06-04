E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Shops offer free water and bike repair kit to cyclists and pedestrians heading back to work

PUBLISHED: 09:52 04 June 2020 | UPDATED: 09:52 04 June 2020

One of the new bike areas being installed at Central England Co-op stores including Stowupland, Cromer, Brundall, Mulbarton and Lowestoft Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

One of the new bike areas being installed at Central England Co-op stores including Stowupland, Cromer, Brundall, Mulbarton and Lowestoft Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Central England Co-op

A regional retail chain is offering free water and bike repair kits to commuters heading back to work as the coronavirus lockdown eases.

Central England Co-op – which has stores across Suffolk and Norfolk – is offering the free services to people cycling or walking to work in order to maintain social distancing and take the pressure off public transport.

The chain which has more than 262 stores spread across 16 counties, has launched a range of free services from free water refills, charging points for phones, indoor and outdoor seating and customer toilets when they stop off at selected Central England Co-op stores.

MORE - Retail chain adopts ‘zero tolerance’ approach as staff spat at and abused

Free bike repair kits will also be available at all stores.

Cyclists can also to secure their bikes using bike racks outside the stores.

You may also want to watch:

The chain’s chief executive Debbie Robinson said: “As a co-operative, our communities are always at the heart of all our decisions, especially during these uncertain times.

“This is why we wanted to make sure we are there for people heading back to work and supporting those choosing to walk or cycle to help continue efforts to defeat the coronavirus.

“Anyone commuting to or from work can nip into one of our stores and enjoy free access to all different kinds of support from customer toilets and water refills to special charging points and special store bike repair kits.”

The retailer has also started to roll out a public use bicycle repair station as a specialist feature at some of its new sites.

New bike areas are being installed at Central England Co-op stores including Stowupland, Cromer, Brundall, Mulbarton and Lowestoft.

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live. Or visit our Facebook page or link to our daily podcast here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East Anglian Daily Times. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Most Read

‘Everyone is worried things are happening too quickly’: Suffolk coast’s fears on lockdown easing

The seafront in Southwold. More people have been returning to beaches after the lockdown was eased. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

Cause of ‘devastating’ fire which destroyed five beach huts remains unknown

The fire at Wrabness beach destroyed five beach huts and damaged two others, leaving owners devastated. Picture: MATT COLEMAN

Father, 43, dies after being rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

John Chapman worked as a carer in Felixstowe for over a decade and dedicated many years of his life as the manager of Bluebird Care Home. Picture: CHAPMAN FAMILY

11 more die with coronavirus at Suffolk’s care homes

Eleven people died in Suffolk's care home after contracting coronavirus in the past week, the CQC said Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Rain at last! Days of unbroken sunshine to end with wet weather

Rain is on the way in Suffolk and Essex after weeks of warm weather Picture: CARL HARLOTT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Shops offer free water and bike repair kit to cyclists and pedestrians heading back to work

One of the new bike areas being installed at Central England Co-op stores including Stowupland, Cromer, Brundall, Mulbarton and Lowestoft Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES

Fears over car dealerships in Sudbury and Colchester as Lookers announces site closures

The Lookers Land Rover dealership in Colchester. PICTURE: Critical Tortoise Ltd

‘It’s lovely to talk to him’ - Town fan John, 73, on his weekly lockdown chats with star Vincent-Young

Ipswich Town star Kane Vincent-Young has been calling season ticket holder John Hassey, inset, every week during lockdown

Solidarity over George Floyd’s death is one thing, but doing something about it would mean more

A woman holds a banner during a Black Lives Matter protest rally as it passes near to Victoria Station, London in memory of George Floyd who was killed on May 25 while in police custody in the US city of Minneapolis. Picture: PA

Expect further rain today as June gets off to damp start

East Anglia's driest May on record has given way to showers so far in June PICTURE: Sarach Lucy Brown
Drive 24