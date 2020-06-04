Shops offer free water and bike repair kit to cyclists and pedestrians heading back to work

One of the new bike areas being installed at Central England Co-op stores including Stowupland, Cromer, Brundall, Mulbarton and Lowestoft Picture: ALEX CANTRILL-JONES Central England Co-op

A regional retail chain is offering free water and bike repair kits to commuters heading back to work as the coronavirus lockdown eases.

Central England Co-op – which has stores across Suffolk and Norfolk – is offering the free services to people cycling or walking to work in order to maintain social distancing and take the pressure off public transport.

The chain which has more than 262 stores spread across 16 counties, has launched a range of free services from free water refills, charging points for phones, indoor and outdoor seating and customer toilets when they stop off at selected Central England Co-op stores.

Free bike repair kits will also be available at all stores.

Cyclists can also to secure their bikes using bike racks outside the stores.

The chain’s chief executive Debbie Robinson said: “As a co-operative, our communities are always at the heart of all our decisions, especially during these uncertain times.

“This is why we wanted to make sure we are there for people heading back to work and supporting those choosing to walk or cycle to help continue efforts to defeat the coronavirus.

“Anyone commuting to or from work can nip into one of our stores and enjoy free access to all different kinds of support from customer toilets and water refills to special charging points and special store bike repair kits.”

The retailer has also started to roll out a public use bicycle repair station as a specialist feature at some of its new sites.

New bike areas are being installed at Central England Co-op stores including Stowupland, Cromer, Brundall, Mulbarton and Lowestoft.

