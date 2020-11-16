Video

Suffolk Business Awards 2020: Changing Lives Special Recognition Award recipients

The Ipswich Community Support team Picture: Adrianna Keczmerska Copyright 2020. All rights reserved.

Four businesses have been announced as the recipients of the Changing Lives Special Recognition Award at the Suffolk Business Awards 2020. The award, which is sponsored by Norwich Research Park, recognises businesses that have adapted and put the community first in the fight against Covid-19.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ipswich Community Support

Founded at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic by Charlotte Bale, the team of over 200 volunteers have assisted 174 residents in Ipswich with delivering shopping, collecting vital medications or just a quick check-in call.

Whether it has been elderly neighbours, single parents, disabled or vulnerably ill residents, or key workers, Ipswich Community Support has made sure no-one is left without.

“This award is for our army of volunteers,” said Charlotte. “They deserve this. People in our community are now feeling seen and heard and that is because of the courage and kindness of our volunteers.

Jake Lay Flurrie with staff from Priory Elm Park, a specialist neurobehavioural rehabilitation service in Essex Jake Lay Flurrie with staff from Priory Elm Park, a specialist neurobehavioural rehabilitation service in Essex

“This award motivates us to push harder, if we can achieve this during a pandemic, imagine what we can achieve going forward? This is why we have founded Human-Us, which aims to mobilise and support individuals and organisations to play an active role in their communities.”

Jake Lay Flurrie – 3D Printing with Jake

Seventeen-year-old Jake, a young man combining attending college at Suffolk One with a 3D printing business start-up, was watching the news in his bedroom and decided he couldn’t just watch and listen, he needed to act.

Melanie Lord created printable resources, such as social stories and other visual aids to help exlain coronavirus to children on the autistic spectrum Picture: Melanie Lord Melanie Lord created printable resources, such as social stories and other visual aids to help exlain coronavirus to children on the autistic spectrum Picture: Melanie Lord

Around him his 3D printers were the answer, PPE was the need. He researched the products, raised the cash to buy the materials and created 600 visors.

This is a young man who couldn’t stand on the sidelines and probably never will again.

“This is an incredibly special moment – although I realise that the category that I am in, everyone deserves credit for what they have achieved,” said Jake.

“It’s difficult to separate my efforts from what others have done – I would definitely like to say thanks to everyone who has and is stepping up to help the country through Covid-19.

Horses exercising on the Warren Hill gallops, Jockey Club Estates land situated above the town of Newmarket Picture: The Jockey Club Horses exercising on the Warren Hill gallops, Jockey Club Estates land situated above the town of Newmarket Picture: The Jockey Club

“I’d also like to thank my family and my sixth form for their support.”

Melanie Lord - Beauty by Melanie

A mother of a young son on the autistic spectrum, Melanie understood the importance of knowing how to explain Covid-19 to her son. She realised that many others would be in the same situation, yet no materials were available to help.

In response, she placed her own materials, such as social stories and other visual aids, on Facebook and almost overnight 200 visits went to over 3,000. Her resources were also used across the community in schools, children’s centres and doctors surgeries.

“Wow, what can I say, to receive this award is such a huge achievement,” said Melanie. “2020 has been a tough year for businesses like mine, but this award will not only help to spread positivity in such a scary time, but also encourage other businesses to think of new ways to help their community.”

The Jockey Club

As Covid-19 took hold, The Jockey Club collaborated with others in Newmarket to identify who needed assistance, what they needed, and how to get it for them, including delivering food parcels, medications and hot meals.

But the club realised that the help was not enough and created Bridging the Gap. With a wealthy network, those more able were asked to help by providing three weeks of financial relief for those in difficulty.

“The Jockey Club Newmarket and all those involved in this community project are over the moon to accept this award,” said Amy Starkey, regional director for the East Region.

“When we started the Covid-19 project our only desire was to help those who needed our support. As the challenges presented by the pandemic grew, so did the creativity and energy of the community group to find solutions.

“We are extremely proud of the delivery and what was achieved by our employees and associates within the town.”

ABOUT THE SPONSOR

Norwich Research Park is home to a wealth of world-leading research. Its 3,000 scientists and clinicians work in some of the areas of greatest importance to society today. It has a unique mix that blends a major university teaching hospital with a leading university and internationally important research institutes that enables people to gain new knowledge of soil, plants, therapeutics and diagnostics, food, nutrition, health and healthy ageing, all underpinned by world-leading genomics.

From the soil to our health, our vision is to change lives and rethink society through pioneering research and innovation, reframing the future of research and delivering regional growth.