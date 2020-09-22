Hadleigh ‘institution’ up for sale with extensive planning permission
PUBLISHED: 16:52 22 September 2020 | UPDATED: 16:52 22 September 2020
CHRIS POPE
A 200-year-old Hadleigh store with extensive planning permission has been put on the market for £3.4million.
Partridges has been in the town for almost 200 years and was bought by the Partridge family in 1929.
But now the site is on the market after its owners have moved out of the area and are looking forward retirement.
According to estate agents Chapman Stickels the vendors wish to emphasise that they want a store to remain on the site.
Robert Chapman said: “I must emphasise, the hope and anticipation is that it will continue to remain open – this is not with a view to it being closed at all.
“It may be in a modified form, but it is an institution and it’s very much hoped it will continue. But it’s not in our gift or anyone elses – it depends who buys.”
Bridging High Street and Magdalen Road, Partridges sits in the Hadleigh Conservation Area, and encompasses a series of linked buildings, three of which are Grade II Listed.
This summer planning permission was given to demolish the unlisted shop, workshop and storage buildings along George Street and Magdalen Road, and redevelop the whole site to create three mixed use buildings, containing retail space on the ground floor and 14 one and two bedroom apartments on the first and second floors.
The neighbouring buildings at 60 High Street and 2&3 George Street will remain.
The proposed layout will also create a public thoroughfare called ‘Partridges Walk’ after the former ironmongers.
Under the planning permission, the developer will have to make three affordable contributions of £78,604 to Babergh and Mid Suffolk District after the sale of the first, seventh and tenth units.
They will also have to pay £106,968 to the Community Infrastructure Levy at the start of the development.
