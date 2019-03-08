Video

See inside magnificent £1m former farmhouse

Kerry's Farm is a stunning, partly moated farmhouse with lovely countryside views at Bacton, near Stowmarket.

This listed character home, which has been refurbished to a high specification by the owners, is set within moated gardens of approximately two acres and has uninterrupted rural views.

The substantial home has a wealth of character features including two inglenook fireplaces housing logburners, some mullion windows, exposed wall and ceiling timbers, oak latch doors.

There are double glazed oak framed windows, a vaulted oak-framed orangery and an oak summerhouse overlooking the lake.

From the entrance lobby an original timber latched door opens into the entrance hall, with a door to the kitchen. There is a centre piece of a red brick inglenook fireplace with a Villager cast-iron woodburner and a bressumer over.

The kitchen has an inset butler sink in granite worktops with a range of floor and wall-mounted kitchen units, with a wealth of exposed wall and ceiling timbers.

There is a door to a newly-created larder and another to a cloakroom. The kitchen has a mullion window with excellent views of the gardens. From the kitchen there is an inner hall which opens into the oak-framed orangery, a versatile space with stunning countryside views,

From the kitchen stairs rise to a double bedroom, with exposed timbers and a latch door, opening onto a second inner landing with a door to a shower room.

The main landing has doors to a master bedroom suite and a family bathroom. This master bedroom is a delightful, triple aspect room with exposed timbers, a walk-in dressing area and two sets of built-in wardrobes and a door to the en suite shower room.

There are two impressive vaulted bedrooms on the second floor. Bedroom one has a walk-in wardrobe and both have excellent views over the gardens and countryside beyond.

Outside there are double, remote-controlled gates which open into the gardens of approximately two acres. The gardens have been landscaped and upgraded, with a long driveway leading up to the house over a bridge which crosses the moat and then to a parking area.

A wide range of outbuildings include a studio/display room, a garden store room, garage workshop and adjacent store room. This building also has a separate access and a staircase rising to a first floor gym.

There is an oak-framed summer house and jetty overlooking the lake and moat. These private grounds benefit from panoramic countryside views. This property is on sale with Fine & Country, Ipswich.