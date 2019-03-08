E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion
Video

See inside magnificent £1m former farmhouse

PUBLISHED: 11:14 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 02 September 2019

Kerry's Farm. Bacton. Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

Kerry's Farm. Bacton. Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

David Mortimer

Kerry's Farm is a stunning, partly moated farmhouse with lovely countryside views at Bacton, near Stowmarket.

Kerry's Farm, Bacton. Picture: DAVID MORTIMERKerry's Farm, Bacton. Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

This listed character home, which has been refurbished to a high specification by the owners, is set within moated gardens of approximately two acres and has uninterrupted rural views.

The substantial home has a wealth of character features including two inglenook fireplaces housing logburners, some mullion windows, exposed wall and ceiling timbers, oak latch doors.

There are double glazed oak framed windows, a vaulted oak-framed orangery and an oak summerhouse overlooking the lake.

From the entrance lobby an original timber latched door opens into the entrance hall, with a door to the kitchen. There is a centre piece of a red brick inglenook fireplace with a Villager cast-iron woodburner and a bressumer over.

Kerry's Farm, Bacton. Picture: DAVID MORTIMERKerry's Farm, Bacton. Picture: DAVID MORTIMER

The kitchen has an inset butler sink in granite worktops with a range of floor and wall-mounted kitchen units, with a wealth of exposed wall and ceiling timbers.

There is a door to a newly-created larder and another to a cloakroom. The kitchen has a mullion window with excellent views of the gardens. From the kitchen there is an inner hall which opens into the oak-framed orangery, a versatile space with stunning countryside views,

From the kitchen stairs rise to a double bedroom, with exposed timbers and a latch door, opening onto a second inner landing with a door to a shower room.

The main landing has doors to a master bedroom suite and a family bathroom. This master bedroom is a delightful, triple aspect room with exposed timbers, a walk-in dressing area and two sets of built-in wardrobes and a door to the en suite shower room.

There are two impressive vaulted bedrooms on the second floor. Bedroom one has a walk-in wardrobe and both have excellent views over the gardens and countryside beyond.

Outside there are double, remote-controlled gates which open into the gardens of approximately two acres. The gardens have been landscaped and upgraded, with a long driveway leading up to the house over a bridge which crosses the moat and then to a parking area.

A wide range of outbuildings include a studio/display room, a garden store room, garage workshop and adjacent store room. This building also has a separate access and a staircase rising to a first floor gym.

There is an oak-framed summer house and jetty overlooking the lake and moat. These private grounds benefit from panoramic countryside views. This property is on sale with Fine & Country, Ipswich.

Most Read

Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: All the latest news heading up to 5pm

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Man taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Field excavated in hunt for airman’s remains

The plane crashed in early June, 1944, just days before D-Day Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA Wire

‘I think we have the best squad in the league’ – Downes buzzing after Shrewsbury win

Gwion Edwards congratulates Flynn Downes after he had headed Ipswich's third goal in the 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The rules that will shape Lambert’s team selection for Town’s EFL Trophy clash with Tottenham Under 21s

Andre Dozzell is likely to play against Tottenham's Under 21s. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Most Read

Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: All the latest news heading up to 5pm

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Man taken to hospital after car and motorbike crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious crash in Nayland this morning Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Field excavated in hunt for airman’s remains

The plane crashed in early June, 1944, just days before D-Day Picture: GARETH FULLER/PA Wire

‘I think we have the best squad in the league’ – Downes buzzing after Shrewsbury win

Gwion Edwards congratulates Flynn Downes after he had headed Ipswich's third goal in the 3-0 victory over Shrewsbury Town. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The rules that will shape Lambert’s team selection for Town’s EFL Trophy clash with Tottenham Under 21s

Andre Dozzell is likely to play against Tottenham's Under 21s. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Transfer Deadline Day LIVE: All the latest news heading up to 5pm

Ipswich Town manaer Paul Lambert. Photo: Steve Waller

Trial date set for man accused of firearm charge

Normanshurst Close in Lowestoft. PHOTO: Reece Hanson

East Anglian rail links to London should improve after Liverpool Street work

Network Rail engineers spent the weekend replacing some of the lines through Bishopsgate into Liverpool Street station in a bid to make services to the capital more reliable. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

Train services between Sudbury and Marks Tey suspended

Train services between Sudbury and Marks Tey have been suspended Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The rules that will shape Lambert’s team selection for Town’s EFL Trophy clash with Tottenham Under 21s

Andre Dozzell is likely to play against Tottenham's Under 21s. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists