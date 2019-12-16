Brewery's new trucks 'as green and as clean as they can be'

Greene King has invested £1m in bolstering its fleet, with new cabs supplied by Chassis Cab, pictured here in a 'squadron' formation Picture; CHASSIS CAB Photographer/Copyright: Chassis Cab

Pubs and brewery giant Greene King has invested £1m in its 'green and clean' delivery fleet.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A fleet of nine new trucks in the company's latest livery was delivered to its Bury St Edmunds headquarters to be handed over to its brewing and brand division.

The new highly fuel efficient lorries - delivered by Suffolk and Cambridgeshire-based DAF family-owned dealership Chassis Cab - will help with deliveries, taking beers such as Greene King IPA, Old Speckled Hen, Abbot Ale and Ice Breaker Pale Ale from the brewery to the company's distribution centres.

MORE - Greene King name set to live on in Bury St Edmunds despite sale plans

Paul Brett, primary distribution manager at Greene King, said the vehicles were "incredibly fuel efficient and driver-friendly".

"We are constantly upgrading our fleet as we strive to enhance the performance of our vehicles and drivers on the road," he said.

"The trucks have Euro 6 engines which makes them compliant in terms of emissions including those which apply to The London Low Emission Zone (LEZ).

"In summary, these trucks are as green and clean as they can be and that's why we are happy to have this latest set on the roads."

You may also want to watch:

The cabs were delivered in 'squadron' formation with Chassis Cab sales manager Stuart Danson driving the lead truck.

"We are extremely proud of the long and successful relationship we have built with Greene King," said Robert Baxter, principal dealer at Chassis Cab.

"This is another prestige order for our business which this time sees 9 trucks delivered to the Brewing and Brands arm."

"We match up customers with the trucks that will help to give them the competitive edge. Our aim is to help truck owners from the area to achieve the lowest cost of ownership combined with the highest possible profit per mile."

Robert Baxter, Dealer Principal, at Chassis Cab, said at the time of the completion of the delivery: "We are extremely proud of the long and successful relationship we have built with Greene King.

"This is another prestige order for our business which this time sees nine trucks delivered to the brewing and brands arm."

He added: "We match up customers with the trucks that will help to give them the competitive edge. Our aim is to help truck owners from the area to achieve the lowest cost of ownership combined with the highest possible profit per mile."

Chassis Cab has been the main DAF dealer for Suffolk since the early 1990s, and is based at Great Blakenham, Bury St Edmunds, Isleham and most recently Cambridge. It employs more than 174 members of staff.