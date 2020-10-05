E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Traditional cheesemonger to move in to town’s former womenswear store site

PUBLISHED: 15:43 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 16:07 05 October 2020

28a Hatter Street Bury St Edmunds which is set to provide a new base for The Cheese Hole Co Picture: BARKER STOREY MATTHEWS

28a Hatter Street Bury St Edmunds which is set to provide a new base for The Cheese Hole Co Picture: BARKER STOREY MATTHEWS

Barker Storey Matthews

The Cheese Hole Co has taken over a former clothes shop premises in Bury St Edmunds.

Agent Simon Burton of Barker Storey Matthews said the new cheesemonger store in Hatter Street would be one of a string of new shops opening up in the town in the coming weeks and he was “quite positive” about how the town’s high street was faring.

“There are one or two larger units that are still vacant,” he admitted, but added and there were three or four new tenants arriving, including a new Dough & Co pizza restaurant in Abbeygate Street.

“I think Bury is still resilient and stands up quite well,” he said.

The Cheese Hole Co Ltd is moving into a Grade II listed period property in the historic heart of the town vacated by womenswear store Anna, which moved to Abbeygate Street at the end of last year. It was a welcome new addition to Bury St Edmunds’ diverse retail offer, he said.

The premises – recently redecorated – include 614sq ft of commercial space, comprising ground floor and basement sales areas, and storage and office space.

