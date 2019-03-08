E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Fiery chef comedian turns up heat at this year's Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival

PUBLISHED: 08:51 05 September 2019 | UPDATED: 08:51 05 September 2019

Comedian George Egg will be appearing at the Jubilee Hall in Aldeburgh as part of the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival Picture: MATT LINCOLN

MATT LINCOLN 2019

A stand-up cookery comedian will be setting the Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival alight with his own brand of culinary mayhem this year.

George Egg and his Movable Feast will be appearing at the town's Jubilee Hall on October 5 as part of the annual celebration of the region's food and drink producers.

The UK tour by the award-winning stand-up and cook - who will be launching a new show - follows a successful sell-out run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this year.

MORE - Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival: Eating well 'is good for health and good for society', conference hears

In his debut show, Anarchist Cook, the comic made a meal in a hotel room with the complimentary appliances, and in his second, DIY Chef, he was stuck in a shed cooking with tools. This time he'll be on the road for Planes, Trains and Automob-meals.

During an evening of live cooking, the anarchic chef will demonstrate how to cook with an engine, get the most from the car battery and even use the air-con as he performs some unusual culinary feats.

He'll show how to procure items from the train buffet trolley, beat the rip-off restaurant prices at the airport and demonstrate how to turn unexpected road-works into a picnic.

The multisensory show rich produces real plates of gourmet food cooked live in unconventional ways - with the opportunity to taste the results at the end.

George Egg has appeared - and cooked - on Channels 4's Bake Off: An Extra Slice, ITV's This Morning, BBC Radio 4's Loose Ends, and he's even presented an episode of BBC Radio 4's The Food Programme.

He has performed around the world as a straight stand-up comedian as well as in his comedy and cooking shows, supporting performers including Lee Mack, Micky Flanagan and Jack Dee.

The festival weekend takes place on September 28 and 29 at Snape Maltings, with fringe events at venues across the Suffolk coastal region.

