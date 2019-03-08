Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 14°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Tech giant has 'no plans' to leave Ipswich - despite acquisition of Cambridgeshire site

PUBLISHED: 16:09 29 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:09 29 April 2019

Huawei says it plans to keep its presence in Ipswich Picture: STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE

Huawei says it plans to keep its presence in Ipswich Picture: STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE

Chinese telecoms firm Huawei says it is set to retain its strong presence in Ipswich, despite plans to build a new research and development (R&D) centre in Cambridge.

Chinese tech giant Huawei has reportedly been given the go ahead to help build Britains new 5G network Pic: AP/KIN CHEUNGChinese tech giant Huawei has reportedly been given the go ahead to help build Britains new 5G network Pic: AP/KIN CHEUNG

The smartphone firm has two operations at communications giant BT's biggest single site, Adastral Park, which is based at Martlesham Heath in Suffolk, with no plans to move them.

One of the bases has 40 to 50 Huawei staff relating to its operations with BT, which owns EE, a mobile phone services arm, and a separate infrastructure operation, Openreach, and which is a major UK customer for the Chinese firm. That office deals with joint innovation developments and customer relations with BT.

MORE – Future of TV revealed at Suffolk Show

Huawei also employs around 80 staff at an R&D site at Adastral, having acquired the Centre for Integrated Photonics (CIP) in 2012, which at the time had around 60 staff. It has since expanded its clean room and invested in the facility, which is its main photonics – a fibreoptics technology – laboratory globally.

Huawei also has a large presence in Cambridge, employing around 130 to 140 people there, and it has secured a £37.5m site for research and development but this is currently brownfield, and it has yet to even submit an application.

A Huawei spokesman said there was “zero” chance of the firm leaving Adastral Park.

“We have acquired a new site, but we are not closing or moving from Martlesham,” he said. “There are no plans for Huawei to leave Adastral Park, full stop.”

The company has been working with BT since 2005 and has had a presence at Adastral Park for about 10 years.

Globally, it spends billions of pounds on R & D.

You may also want to watch:

“We are growing our investment in our R & D in the UK as we have been growing our investment in CIP since we acquired it. The point is, we are investing more in R & D.”

In January 2019, Huawei purchased a 511 acre site in Sawston, Cambridge, from US biotechnology firm Northwest Biotherapeutics (NWBio) for £37.5m, with a view to creating an R & D campus.

As part of the deal, NWBio leased back an 87,000sq ft manufacturing facility on a 20-year lease and retained ownership of 17 acres of land

Once built, the site would be Huawei's third facility in Cambridge.

Meanwhile, controversy has continued over whether the firm should be involved in building UK telecoms networks.

The United States has warned against western governments allowing Huawei to be involved in 5G networks.

Robert Strayer, the deputy assistant secretary for cyber at the US State Department, said any role for the firm in building a nation's 5G network posed an “unacceptable risk” to security.

His comments follow a report that UK prime minister Theresa May has given the green light for the firm to provide “non core” elements of the UK network, overriding concerns of a number of senior ministers.

Most Read

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Former Suffolk police officer reveals all in book

Jeremy Cohen during his time at Suffolk police Picture: ANDREW MASTERSON

Where are the most haunted places in Suffolk?

St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds at twilight. Alleged home of the Grey Lady ghost. In the 1970s, for instance, a girl walking through the churchyard 'saw a hunched figure of an elderly lady in a long black dress and dark grey shawl by one of the graves who seemed to be there one second and inexplicably gone the next', says Ruth Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Most Read

First look at chicken farms set to house 800,000 birds

Poultry sheds could be built on land to the east of Woodlane Road in Southolt Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘That’s unbelievable why that happened’ – Lambert on Martyn Waghorn’s return to Ipswich Town with Derby County

Ipswich Town sold Martyn Waghorn to Derby County for an initial £5m last summer following his 16-goal debut season. He returns to Portman Road for the first time tonight. Photo: PA

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Former Suffolk police officer reveals all in book

Jeremy Cohen during his time at Suffolk police Picture: ANDREW MASTERSON

Where are the most haunted places in Suffolk?

St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmunds at twilight. Alleged home of the Grey Lady ghost. In the 1970s, for instance, a girl walking through the churchyard 'saw a hunched figure of an elderly lady in a long black dress and dark grey shawl by one of the graves who seemed to be there one second and inexplicably gone the next', says Ruth Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

London Marathon: club runners from Suffolk and Essex dazzle on the London streets

Lewis Sullivan, of Saint Edmund Pacers, pictured after finishing 11th in the under-15 boys' race at the London Mini Marathon. The top 10 were all older than him.

Ipswich Town season ticket sales for League One campaign approach 10,500

Ipswich Town fans have got behind their team during a campaign which has seen the club relegated to the third-tier for the first time since 1957. Photo: Steve Waller

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

‘The real trophy is getting kids into the first team’ - Lambert and Taylor on progress of Under 23s

Kai Brown, Idris El Mizouni and Corrie Ndaba have signed professional deals with Ipswich Towm and are looking to make it in the first team. Picture: ROSS HALLS

New petition launched as villagers’ fight against new homes continues

Villagers from Bures turned up in their numbers to hear the planning meeting at Endeavour House in Ipswich in July 2018 Picture: JOHN EVANS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists