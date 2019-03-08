Why ‘human element’ is core of company success - Large Business sponsor for Suffolk Business Awards

Emma Proctor King, head of communications at The Churchmanor Estates Company plc Picture; CONTRIBUTED churchmanor

Ipswich-based commercial property developer The Churchmanor Estates Company plc is sponsoring the Large Business category at this year’s Suffolk Business Awards.

Churchmanor logo Churchmanor logo

Emma Proctor King, its head of communications, believes that the ‘human element’ is key to a company’s success.

What excites you about the Suffolk economy?

The Suffolk economy is strong and diverse, mixing some of the richest farmland in the UK with hi-tech research and development areas, pockets of heritage and tourism and educational opportunities. It is this diversity that enables Suffolk to thrive and continue to attract businesses to the area despite the recent economic struggles of the UK. For us as commercial developers we are passionate about helping both new and existing Suffolk businesses expand and invest in the county by proving bespoke spaces for their growth and development.

What does success look like to you?

For us as a company success means the realisation and accomplishment of our goals by planning the steps required to achieve them, and effectively implementing that plan for the benefit of the business and our customers. These purpose driven and evolving milestones are based on the values, beliefs and ambitions of our company and through those we can see and measure our success. We view success as creating lasting improvements to the eastern region both for our customers and for residents to benefit from.

How does this award recognise the value of people within Suffolk businesses?

We will be looking for a company that views its people as its greatest asset and reflects that in its day to day approach as well as its long term goals. In today’s high tech gadget led society it is easy to neglect the human element and we believe that this award should recognise a company that appreciates that its people are the core of the company’s success and achievements. Suffolk is one of the best places to live in the UK in terms of quality of life and we would like to see this reflected by the winner of our category by enabling their employees to enhance their work/life balance, rewarding and encouraging innovation and respecting hard work and loyalty.

