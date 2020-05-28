Cineworld plans to reopen by July

Cineworld runs three cinemas in Suffolk: Ipswich, Haverhill and Bury St Edmunds. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Cineworld cinemas across Suffolk could start showing films again as soon as July, as Britain slowly comes out of lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The chain, which operates cinemas in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill, has said it will open all of its cinemas when restrictions are lifted.

“Cineworld currently anticipates that government restrictions related to cinemas will be lifted in each of its territories by July,” a statement to investors said. “Subject to this and confirmation of the schedule for film releases, Cineworld anticipates the reopening of all of its cinemas in July.

“Cineworld has put in place procedures to ensure a safe and enjoyable cinema experience for its employees and customers.”

MORE: Security guard spat at during coronavirus crisis asks for public to show respect

It promised to be “the best place to watch a movie”, even as social distancing measures are likely to hugely change the experience of going to the cinema.

In Berlin, one theatre has ripped out many of its seats to ensure distance between members of the audience. Others have installed plastic screens between seats.

Bosses at the cinema chain said: “Cineworld is excited by the great movie line-up to follow the reopening of cinemas, starting with the highly anticipated new Chris Nolan movie Tenet and immediately after that with Mulan, a new Disney adventure movie.

“Cineworld, as always, greatly believes in the theatrical experience and is fully committed to be the best place to watch a movie.”

Bosses also said they had managed to secure another $110million (£90million) through increasing the amount it is able to borrow from its banks.

Find all of our coronavirus coverage here.

It has also been approved for an additional potential $45million (£37million) in government-backed coronavirus large business interruption loans.

The new funding gives the company enough headroom to support the chain even if cinemas have to stay closed until the end of the year, managers said.

The company’s shares rose by 25% after the news.

Keep up-to-date with the latest news about coronavirus in Suffolk by joining our Facebook group or subscribing to our daily podcast and newsletter.