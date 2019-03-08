Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 16°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

How to protect yourself from rogue builders - all you need to know

PUBLISHED: 16:47 02 May 2019

Citizens Advice has explained how the public can protect themselves from rogue builders. Photo: Getty Images.

Citizens Advice has explained how the public can protect themselves from rogue builders. Photo: Getty Images.

Archant

Complaints about rogue builders and poor workmanship are on the rise across the UK.

According to Citizens Advice there were almost 60,000 complaints lodged last year against builders and gardeners - a 19% rise.

MORE: Hundreds of jobs on offer at London Stansted ahead of busy summer season

Therefore the organisation has offered the followed advice for the public to help them protect their money:

• Find a trading standards approved trader using local websites or the Government's TrustMark scheme

You may also want to watch:

• Get references or recommendations from trusted people, or ask the trader for examples of work they have carried out in the past. Try to avoid contractors who won't give references

• Find out if they are a current member of a trade body, which have codes of practice and can help resolve problems if things go wrong

• Get a written contract - this should cover exactly what you are paying for and everything you have agreed on, like timings, payments, who will pay for materials and subcontractors

• Pay in stages rather than upfront. Where possible try to pay by card as this can provide extra safeguards if something goes wrong

• Keep copies of receipts and your written contract as evidence, as well as photos of any problems

Related articles

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Most Read

Orwell Bridge closed in both directions due to ongoing police incident

Suffolk police have closed the Orwell Bridge on the A14 in both directions due to an ongoing incident. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Teenager fighting for life after crash on busy road

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where the incident happened. Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Final missing Colchester black fox found dead on A12

The last of the three missing foxes has been found dead on the A12 near Colchester. Picture: RICHARD ASHTON

Man taken to hospital after Orwell Bridge closure – road now re-opened

Closure of the Orwell Bridge caused gridlock in Ipswich yesterday Picture: ARCHANT

Supermarket shopper fleeced out of £400 for worthless power equipment

Suffolk Trading Standards officers carrying out checks Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘He needs stopping’ - Anger at developer who took cash for new home that was unfinished

Isobel Dide Siemmond at her property in east Suffolk Picture: JAMIE HONEYWOOD

Two arrested after crash sees teen airlifted to hospital

The scene on Turner Road near Colchester Hospital where a teen was in collision with a car Picture: HANNAH MILLER

Father-of-eight was ‘loving and stable’ dad

John Riley. PHOTO: Courtesy of the Riley family

Father caught drink driving while awaiting court for driving while disqualified

Benjamin Ward was caught drink driving on the Acle New Road while disqualified. PHOTO: Archant

Complaints about cowboy builders and poor workmanship on the rise

Citizens Advice has revealed there were a surge of complaints against builders and gardeners last year. Photo: Getty Images.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists