Rowing, swimming, hiking and a lot more at Essex leisure centres.

PUBLISHED: 16:56 20 November 2018 | UPDATED: 16:59 20 November 2018

Children in Need fundaising at Clacton Leisure Centre. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

Children in Need fundaising at Clacton Leisure Centre. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

Staff at Tendring District Council-run leisure centres have rowed, swum and hiked hundreds of miles in aid of Children in Need, with more than £2,700 raised.

Racketball winners at Harwich Sports Centre, Phil Lewis and Hattie Callen. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCILRacketball winners at Harwich Sports Centre, Phil Lewis and Hattie Callen. Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

Pudsey Bear provided the inspiration for employees and customers alike at centres across the district to take on challenges for the charity appeal.

Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles saw a 24-hour swim relay challenge, with employees clocking up 47 miles – 3,008 lengths of the pool, while staff and customers together pedalled 423 miles from November 1-18. There was also a cake sale and other games for people to enter.

At Harwich Sports Centre a doubles racketball event and cake sale was held, while at Manningtree Sports Centre held a family multi-sports day.

A group of staff and customers from Walton-on-the-Naze Lifestyles took part in a 24km hike around the town, carrying 20kg packs, while at the centre itself an inflatables fun session was held as well as a cake sale.

Dovercourt Bay Lifestyles, Children in Need swim challenge. Gary Cullip, Luke Williams, Michael Greenfield, Josh Herbert, Zach Herbert and Stephanie Rice Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCILDovercourt Bay Lifestyles, Children in Need swim challenge. Gary Cullip, Luke Williams, Michael Greenfield, Josh Herbert, Zach Herbert and Stephanie Rice Picture: TENDRING DISTRICT COUNCIL

Clacton Leisure Centre held a marathon session of Pudsey-themed fitness classes, while a team at Brightlingsea Sports Centre rowed the equivalent of the English Channel – twice – in the gym, doubling their target miles.

Combined all of the leisure centres raised more than £2,700 for Children in Need, with the final totals still being totted up.

Mick Skeels Tendring District Council cabinet member praised staff and customers for their efforts.

“I am very proud of how far our employees and the leisure centre customers have gone to raise money for this worthy cause,” he said.

“Well done to everyone who took part in activities and thank you to all those who donated money or sponsored people.”

