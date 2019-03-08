Clacton nurse, 21, developing new app to fight healthcare suicides

No two shifts are ever the same for healthcare workers on the frontline.

Every day they provide care to millions of people across the UK and are forced to deal with traumatic scenes many could not begin to imagine.

But the constant barrage of high stress situations can take its toll on the mental wellbeing of those working to protect us.

A student nurse from Clacton is determined to combat this through the development of a new app helping healthcare workers deal with the trauma they face each day.

Hollie Lawrence has won £5,000 as part of the Anglia Ruskin University's The Big Pitch competition to develop a trauma awareness app for health professionals.

The app will include such things as coping mechanisms and information regarding trauma.

There are also plans for it to include a 'track and trigger' system to help reduce health professional suicide rates and student burnout.

"As a student nurse, I feel I would have benefited from this innovation during my training," said the 21-year-old.

"Because nurses have a busy lifestyle, they can go home and download the app and it's anonymous.

"To take the time out to approach an existing service is quite a big thing especially when people are concerned about identifying they have a need and might feel like they almost have to be a robot."

Ms Lawrence added: "As student nurses, we need to be able to deal with a situation for that person in your care."

As well as the prize money the Anglia Ruskin student also won three days of business mentoring in Spain courtesy of event sponsors Simboc, and a one-year membership of the Future Business Centre by Allia, where she will work with their team to help develop her project.

The annual Big Pitch competition is open to all current Anglia Ruskin University students.

Professor Gary Packham, pro vice chancellor and dean of the faculty of business and law, said: "As an academic community we pride ourselves on promoting and supporting student enterprise and entrepreneurship.

"We are passionate about ensuring our graduates possess an entrepreneurial mindset and become a positive force for change, helping to transform lives, industry and communities."