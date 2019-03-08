Thunderstorms

Thunderstorms

max temp: 15°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Clacton nurse, 21, developing new app to fight healthcare suicides

PUBLISHED: 10:52 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:52 08 May 2019

Professor Gary Packham presents Hollie Lawrence with the grant to develop the Trauma App. Photo: Anglia Ruskin University.

Professor Gary Packham presents Hollie Lawrence with the grant to develop the Trauma App. Photo: Anglia Ruskin University.

Archant

No two shifts are ever the same for healthcare workers on the frontline.

Every day they provide care to millions of people across the UK and are forced to deal with traumatic scenes many could not begin to imagine.

But the constant barrage of high stress situations can take its toll on the mental wellbeing of those working to protect us.

MORE: 'Mounting debts' force family-run Ipswich garage to close down after nearly 30 years

A student nurse from Clacton is determined to combat this through the development of a new app helping healthcare workers deal with the trauma they face each day.

Hollie Lawrence has won £5,000 as part of the Anglia Ruskin University's The Big Pitch competition to develop a trauma awareness app for health professionals.

The app will include such things as coping mechanisms and information regarding trauma.

You may also want to watch:

There are also plans for it to include a 'track and trigger' system to help reduce health professional suicide rates and student burnout.

"As a student nurse, I feel I would have benefited from this innovation during my training," said the 21-year-old.

"Because nurses have a busy lifestyle, they can go home and download the app and it's anonymous.

"To take the time out to approach an existing service is quite a big thing especially when people are concerned about identifying they have a need and might feel like they almost have to be a robot."

Ms Lawrence added: "As student nurses, we need to be able to deal with a situation for that person in your care."

As well as the prize money the Anglia Ruskin student also won three days of business mentoring in Spain courtesy of event sponsors Simboc, and a one-year membership of the Future Business Centre by Allia, where she will work with their team to help develop her project.

The annual Big Pitch competition is open to all current Anglia Ruskin University students.

Professor Gary Packham, pro vice chancellor and dean of the faculty of business and law, said: "As an academic community we pride ourselves on promoting and supporting student enterprise and entrepreneurship.

"We are passionate about ensuring our graduates possess an entrepreneurial mindset and become a positive force for change, helping to transform lives, industry and communities."

Most Read

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Most Read

Norwich City: When open-top bus parades go wrong

Daniel Farke had hoped to lead Norwich City in a yellow open-top bus, but instead used a red tourist bus when it broke down. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

A14 now open after classic car collided with lorry

One of the cars involved was left flipped upside down on the A14 after the collision with a volvo lorry. Two people involved in the incident were left with minor injuries according to Suffolk Constabulary Picture: VICTOR SHANNOCK

Ipswich Town keen on signing Conor Washington when Sheffield United deal expires

Conor Washington has been capped 18 times by Northern Ireland. Photo: PA

Huge inferno at former Fisons factory may be arson, say fire chiefs

These dramatic aerial photos show the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford. Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Two dead after series of explosions destroy bungalow

Emergency services attend the scene of a house explosion in Lidgate Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ex-soldier required help standing when caught four times driving limit

Ipswich Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Tractor Girls win fifth-straight County Cup with crushing victory over Market Women

Ipswich Town Women celebrate their fifth successive Suffolk FA Women’s Cup Picture: ROSS HALLS

Poole Pirates v Ipswich Witches... Big meeting preview

Witches team manager Ritchie Hawkins will be hoping his side can get the points at Poole. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Police investigate window damage to train

Police are investigating after a train window was damaged. Picture: Sonya Brown
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists