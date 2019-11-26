E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

How to claim a FREE drink at Greene King pubs on Black Friday

PUBLISHED: 10:07 26 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:12 26 November 2019

You can enjoy a free drink for Black Friday in Greene King pubs Picture: GREENE KING

You can enjoy a free drink for Black Friday in Greene King pubs Picture: GREENE KING

GREENE KING

Cheers to Black Friday! You can claim a drink on November 29 at dozens of Greene King pubs across the area - here's how.

With one in six people expected to hunt bargains in the Black Friday sales, the pub chain has decided to offer stressed-out shoppers the chance to unwind with a free drink - including a pint of Guinness or a glass of wine.

To claim your drink, all you need to do is to show a shopping receipt from a purchase made on Black Friday, November 29, at the bar. This can include a receipt on your phone.

The offer is valid in participating Greene King, Hungry Horse and Flaming Grill sites, such as the Punch & Judy, Cock & Pye, Royal George and Thrasher Hungry Horse in the Ipswich area, and The Farmhouse Hungry Horse at Kesgrave, as well as the Grapes and Spread Eagle in Bury St Edmunds.

You may also want to watch:

Phil Thomas, chief commercial officer at Greene King, said: "Black Friday has become one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and on a day that's all about spending, we thought we'd buck the trend and offer a free drink for thirsty shoppers to enjoy.

"For the more digitally savvy out there, you can complete your Christmas shopping from the comfort of your local pub using your mobile or laptop, and get a free drink for your hard work, as we'll accept digital receipts too!"

Some of the selected drinks have a Black Friday theme.

You can choose from a pint of Guinness, any available single Whitley Neill Gin with Schweppes regular/slimline tonic, a single Jack Daniel's Old No.7 with draught Coca-Cola mixer/Coca-Cola Signature Spicy Signature Mixer, a glass of regular draught Coca-Cola/Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Zero Sugar/Schweppes Lemonade, or a 175ml glass of house White/Red/Rosé wine. Only one free drink can be claimed per person, and drinks are subject to change and availability.

As well as a free drink, Greene King will also be offering shoppers extra spend on gift cards purchased during the promotional period (25-29 November), with an extra £10 top-up when purchasing a £50 e-voucher

For full terms and conditions and to find your nearest participating pub, visit the Greene King website.

Most Read

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

‘Time is precious’ – ‘Selfless’ mum Ria’s harrowing battle with brain tumour aged just 29

Maria and Chris Collins with their two children Lucas and Katie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Most Read

‘Incidents like this don’t often happen’ - police on Norwich Road fracas

The scene in Norwich Road Picture: ARCHANT

Little Mix announce summer gig at football stadium

Little Mix who are coming to play Colchester United's stadium next year as part of their summer party tour Photo: Official Tour Image

‘Time is precious’ – ‘Selfless’ mum Ria’s harrowing battle with brain tumour aged just 29

Maria and Chris Collins with their two children Lucas and Katie Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Teenager receives more than 50 parking fines - but doesn’t even own a car

A romanian teenager has received more than 50 parking fines from Ipswich Borough Council for a Volkswagen Golf he claims is not his Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Eleven people injured in serious minibus crash

Emergency Services were called to a two-vehicle collision on the A134 between Thetford and Mundford. Picture: Ruth Lawes

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Drink-driver caught out by DNA after fleeing crash and lying to police

James Robertson was banned from driving and ordered to carry out unpaid work by magistrates Picture: GREGG BROWN

Delays warning ahead of overnight works

Anglian Water is set to carry out work on the A1144, A1117 Normanston Drive in Lowestoft next week. Picture: Google Images

How to claim a FREE drink at Greene King pubs on Black Friday

You can enjoy a free drink for Black Friday in Greene King pubs Picture: GREENE KING

WATCH: Meet the 12 pups of Christmas, as mum Darla gives birth at Blue Cross

12 new puppies have been born at the Blue Cross Suffolk Rehoming Centre Picture: HELEN YATES/BLUE CROSS

Ambulance HR boss to leave this week

Yasmin Rafiq's profile on the East of England Ambulance Service website. Image: www.eastamb.nhs.uk
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists