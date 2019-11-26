How to claim a FREE drink at Greene King pubs on Black Friday

You can enjoy a free drink for Black Friday in Greene King pubs Picture: GREENE KING GREENE KING

Cheers to Black Friday! You can claim a drink on November 29 at dozens of Greene King pubs across the area - here's how.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

With one in six people expected to hunt bargains in the Black Friday sales, the pub chain has decided to offer stressed-out shoppers the chance to unwind with a free drink - including a pint of Guinness or a glass of wine.

To claim your drink, all you need to do is to show a shopping receipt from a purchase made on Black Friday, November 29, at the bar. This can include a receipt on your phone.

The offer is valid in participating Greene King, Hungry Horse and Flaming Grill sites, such as the Punch & Judy, Cock & Pye, Royal George and Thrasher Hungry Horse in the Ipswich area, and The Farmhouse Hungry Horse at Kesgrave, as well as the Grapes and Spread Eagle in Bury St Edmunds.

You may also want to watch:

Phil Thomas, chief commercial officer at Greene King, said: "Black Friday has become one of the biggest shopping days of the year, and on a day that's all about spending, we thought we'd buck the trend and offer a free drink for thirsty shoppers to enjoy.

"For the more digitally savvy out there, you can complete your Christmas shopping from the comfort of your local pub using your mobile or laptop, and get a free drink for your hard work, as we'll accept digital receipts too!"

Some of the selected drinks have a Black Friday theme.

You can choose from a pint of Guinness, any available single Whitley Neill Gin with Schweppes regular/slimline tonic, a single Jack Daniel's Old No.7 with draught Coca-Cola mixer/Coca-Cola Signature Spicy Signature Mixer, a glass of regular draught Coca-Cola/Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Zero Sugar/Schweppes Lemonade, or a 175ml glass of house White/Red/Rosé wine. Only one free drink can be claimed per person, and drinks are subject to change and availability.

As well as a free drink, Greene King will also be offering shoppers extra spend on gift cards purchased during the promotional period (25-29 November), with an extra £10 top-up when purchasing a £50 e-voucher

For full terms and conditions and to find your nearest participating pub, visit the Greene King website.