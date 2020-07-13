Market to return to Clare after lockdown

Organic tomatoes on sale at Clare market. Picture: GILES BRYANT Archant

Suffolk’s smallest town is set to see the return of its monthly market following the coronavirus lockdown.

Clare market re-opens in Market Hill on Saturday July 13, although with social distancing measures in place.

It will be only the second market this year, It returned in March following a winter break but then fell victim to the lockdown.

The layout of the market will be slightly different with changes made to allow for social distancing. The market will be slightly smaller, although many of the regular stalls including fruit and vegetables, cakes, coffee, gin, lamb, pies, olives preserves and flowers, are all due to be there.

Trading will take place between 8.30am and 1.30pm and additional parking will be available at The Swan Inn on the High Street.

John Griffiths, the leader of West Suffolk Council, said: “I am delighted that the market, which brings in visitors to our smallest and lovely town, is returning.

“Our priority has been to work to reopen Clare’s market in a way that is safe and allows for social distancing. I would like to thank the traders, residents, businesses and visitors to the market both for their patience and their help to achieve this.

“I also hope everyone will support our local traders and town centre businesses while continuing to look after their safety and the safety of others.”

