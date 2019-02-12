£25m worth of homes to rent or buy in shared ownership

An interior of a typical home provided by the Clarion Housing Group Picture: CLARION HOUSING GROUP Archant

In a major boost for househunters, Clarion Housing, the UK’s largest social landlord, is proviing 132 affordable homes in Elmswell.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Land off Wetherden Road in Elsmwell, before development. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Land off Wetherden Road in Elsmwell, before development. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Clarion Housing Group and housebuilder Crest Nicholson have reached a deal worth £25m to deliver 132 affordable homes on the Wetherden Road.

The first of these homes are expected to be completed by Autumn 2019.

The development will have 63 affordable rented homes and 69 shared ownership homes, including a range of housing types from one-bedroom flats to four-bedroom family houses at the development.

The new homes have been welcomed by Elmswell Parish Council.

A typical interor of a home provided by the Clarion Group. The social landlord completed a deal for 132 new build homes to rent and for shared ownership in Elmswell. Picture: CLARION HOUSING GROUP A typical interor of a home provided by the Clarion Group. The social landlord completed a deal for 132 new build homes to rent and for shared ownership in Elmswell. Picture: CLARION HOUSING GROUP

Parish council clerk Peter Dow said: “We welcomed it. Elmswell is a bit of a honeypot for development, mid way along the A14 from Felixstowe and Cambridge. We are going to get 44% more housing over the next ten years, than we has in the last ten years, and that is dramatic.

“It is important to have social housing here.

“If there is no social housing people who can not afford to buy have to move away, often to Stowmarket itself, but it is not their village.

“We hope the new homes will be built to the same standard we recommend n our neighbourhood plan.”

The parish council has come up with a series of road names, based on the historic Hundreds and boundaries in the area, he added.

Fiona Coulson, head of new business (East) at Clarion Housing said: “At Clarion, we are playing a leading role in tackling the country’s housing shortage and we aim to deliver 50,000 homes across the country over ten years.

“As the UK’s largest social landlord, delivering high-quality affordable homes is of paramount importance to us, so we are pleased to be working with Crest to deliver a range of tenure options in Elmswell.”

The homes form part of Crest Nicholson’s wider development on Wetherden Road where a total of 240 flats and houses, including private sale homes, are being built.

The scheme was granted full planning permission by the local authority in October 2018.

Clarion Housing Group comprises the country’s largest housing association; a property development company, a charitable foundation and a maintenance contractor.

Its development target is to build 50,000 new homes over 10 years and the group will invest £13 billion on meeting and delivering on this target.