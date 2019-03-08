Heavy Showers

Heavy Showers

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 11°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

East Anglia Future 50

Traditional fruit machines go under the hammer

PUBLISHED: 08:00 06 July 2019

Lot 356 – A horse drawn light harvest wagon by Clarke, Fakenham which goes under the hammer on Saturday July 13 at Campsea Ashe. Picture: CLARKE & SIMPSON

Lot 356 - A horse drawn light harvest wagon by Clarke, Fakenham which goes under the hammer on Saturday July 13 at Campsea Ashe. Picture: CLARKE & SIMPSON

Clarke & Simpson

Horse drawn vehicles, a one-arm bandit and prisoner-of-war craft items are in the summer bygones sale at Campsea Ashe.

Lot 42 Peter A Pointer, 20th Century carved wooden model of a mallard, 34cm long. £40 - £60Lot 42 Peter A Pointer, 20th Century carved wooden model of a mallard, 34cm long. £40 - £60

Clarke and Simpson will hold its summer auction of Domestic & Rural Bygones & Collectors Vehicles on Saturday July 13.

Saleroom No.5 at Campsea Ashe is bursting at the seams with nearly 900 lots of collectables ready to go under the hammer.

Auctioneer Geoffrey Barfoot said: "This is our biggest one day sale of this type, and starts a very busy period for Bygones with another auction taking place in early September, for which we already have 250 lots booked."

The sale is hugely diverse with collectors' items large and small on offer. A low loader will be needed to carry away some of the horse-drawn vehicles including an unusual iron horse-drawn sleigh and a harvest wagon by Clarke of Fakenham, while some items will fit into the pocket like the three 18th century apple corers made from mutton bone.

Lot 375 A circular enamel Lot 375 A circular enamel "Aviation Gasoline" advertising sign, 74cm dia. Estimate £80 - £120.

These items were probably carved by French prisoners of war who would have saved the bones from their meagre meals, resourcefully turning them into useful utensils that they could sell or trade to make their incarceration more bearable.

You may also want to watch:

Items from the 20th century include around 100 advertising signs of all types, many of them enamel, including brands such as Brooke Bond Tea, Lyons, Walls Ice Cream and Shell.

There are also some unusual American fuel signs including Aviation Gasoline, Phillips 66 Motor Oil and Sunset Gasoline.

Lot 372 A circular enamel advertising sign for Lot 372 A circular enamel advertising sign for "Sunset Gasoline", 76cm dia. £80 - £120

If you fancy a flutter on a traditional one arm bandit, there are several on offer including a Brooklands Totalisator example which comes complete with a bag of old pennies.

These machines were manufactured by Tom Boland of Leeds in the 1940s and are decorated with an iconic Brooklands racing car.

A large crowd of people is expected on the day and there will be probably around 300 potential purchasers registered to bid via the internet from near and far.

In the last year the auctioneers have registered buyers from 50 different countries from around the world.

The auction is on view Friday July 12 2pm-6pm and on the morning of the sale from 8am.

The sale commences at 9.30am and catalogues can be viewed online via the sale room with a direct link from Clarke and Simpson Auction's website.

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Most Read

Could a McDonald’s drive-through, shop and petrol station be built near the A14?

Developers want to build on land next to the ski slope centre, just off the A14 at Wherstead near Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Pedestrian in ‘critical’ condition after lorry crash

An East Anglian Air Ambulance Picture: EAAA

Woman in 50s killed in two-vehicle crash on Ipswich road

A woman who was killed in a car crash in Ipswich has been named as Angela Last. Picture: TOM POTTER

Woman killed in Ipswich crash named by police

The closed road following the fatal accident at Wherstead Road, Ipswich, near the ski centre Picture: TOM POTTER

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘Serious’ crash closes A14 for miles outside Bury St Edmunds

Drivers can expect delays of at least 15 minutes following a crash on the A14 westbound at Rougham Picture: TOM POTTER

A14 speeder caught at 111mph gets driving ban

Ipswich Magistrates Court, where Ashton Roberts, 26, of Millersdale in Harlow was banned from driving for one month Picture: ARCHANT

Six things we can learn from Ipswich Town’s opening pre-season game against Paderborn

James Norwood is with the Ipswich Town squad in Germany. Picture: ITFC

Suffolk Now podcast: Why the ‘Northern Bypass’ will never happen

Possible sites in Suffolk for the proposed Northern by-pass. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Rail depot gets green signal as new trains are on their way to the east

Greater Anglia's new Bombardier Aventra train on test at Old Dalby in the East Midlands. Picture: GREATER ANGLIA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists